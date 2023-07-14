Fox News Hosts Awestruck As Suspect in Long Island Serial Killer Case Is ‘Finally’ Arrested

After over a decade of mystery, Rex Heurmann was arrested as a suspect in the unsolved Long Island serial killer case, and Fox News hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino “had so many questions.”

As they covered the police activity in Massapequa Park at Heurmann’s home, Hemmer and Perino discussed the details of the many women who fell victim to an unidentified serial killer in a case that “captured the imagination” of so many. Heurmann, a 59-year-old father of two, worked as an architect in Manhattan and led an unremarkable life. Meanwhile, more than ten victims, most of them sex workers, were found in various locations on Long Island, most famously along Gilgo Beach, which is close to Heurmann’s home.

Hemmer and Perino were visibly captivated by the case, with Hemmer citing a 2022 video interview with Heurmann about his consulting business. In an earlier segment, before Heurmann was identified, Perino mentioned the various media that have been inspired by the case, including novels, podcasts, and movies, all made when there were no suspects in the case and as time eroded evidence.

Watch the video above via Fox News.

