Shooter Was Inside School for About an Hour as Police Waited Outside, Per NY Times

The gunman who shot and killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas was inside for about one hour until a tactical unit arrived, the New York Times has reported.

Before the shooting, the 18-year-old gunman was reportedly confronted by an armed officer outside the school, but the officer was unable to prevent him from entering.

Once inside, the gunman unleashed a reign of terror. Roughly one hour after he entered the school, a tactical unit from the border patrol showed up and engaged the shooter, killing him.

The Times reported,

The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers in a rural Texas elementary school on Tuesday entered the building despite being confronted by an armed school security officer, then wounded two responding police officers and engaged in a standoff inside the school for over an hour, state police officials said. While gaps remained in the timeline of events, details emerged on Wednesday of a protracted scene of carnage at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. What began around 11:30 a.m., with the first report of an armed man approaching the school, ended as specialized officers breached a pair of adjoining classrooms and killed the gunman barricaded inside just after 1 p.m., state police officials said.

An earlier Times report stated, “The gunman was inside the school for roughly one hour before a tactical unit from the border patrol shot him several times, killing him.”

