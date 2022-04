Cable News Ratings Friday April 15: Fox Sweeps Top 14 Shows in Demo and Total Viewers

Fox News topped CNN and MSNBC on Friday, securing the top 14 high-rated shows on cable news in both the key 25-54 age demographic and in terms of total viewers.

The Five, Special Report with Bret Baier, Tucker Carlson Tonight, America’s Newsroom, Gutfeld!, Outnumbered, America Reports, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, The Faulkner Focus, FOX & Friends, The Ingraham Angle, Your World with Neil Cavuto and The Story led the demo on Friday, respectively.

Bret Baier jumping over Tucker Carlson to secure second in the demo is a notable achievement for the Special Report host. The Five remained on top with 423,000 demo viewers and also was the highest-rated show on cable with 3.15 million total viewers. It should be noted that Friday’s edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight departed from regular programming and aired a promo for the host’s Originals documentary series.

The Rachel Maddow Show was the top non-Fox show with 1.2 million total viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1069 NEW DAY:

398 MORNING JOE:

717 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

12 ELEMENTARY:

16 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1513 NEW DAY:

542 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

94 MORNING IN AMERICA:

19 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1868 NEW DAY:

613 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2039 CNN NEWSROOM:

721 MORNING JOE:

865 NATIONAL REPORT:

169 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1965 CNN NEWSROOM:

814 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

653 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

87 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1859 AT THIS HOUR:

853 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

593 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

105 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2002 INSIDE POLITICS:

888 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

618 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

181 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

173 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1761 CNN NEWSROOM:

859 MTP DAILY:

674 TROOPATHON 2022:

75 BLUE BLOODS:

112 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1650 CNN NEWSROOM:

745 KATY TUR REPORTS:

636 AMERICAN AGENDA:

92 BLUE BLOODS:

156 3p STORY, THE:

1545 CNN NEWSROOM:

858 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

653 — BLUE BLOODS:

207 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1671 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

807 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1067 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

184 BLUE BLOODS:

266 5p FIVE, THE:

3153 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

783 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

271 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

164 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2248 SITUATION ROOM:

741 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1080 SPICER & CO:

264 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

115 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2011 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

663 REIDOUT:

994 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

335 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

65 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2213 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

772 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1008 STINCHFIELD:

264 NEWSNATION PRIME:

62 9p HANNITY:

2116 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

708 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1206 PRIME NEWS:

107 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

51 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1758 CNN TONIGHT:

508 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1152 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

93 BANFIELD:

38 11p GUTFELD!:

1919 CNN NEWSROOM LIVE:

405 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

844 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

97 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

21

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

186 NEW DAY:

89 MORNING JOE:

86 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

5 ELEMENTARY:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

310 NEW DAY:

121 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

6 MORNING IN AMERICA:

1 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

335 NEW DAY:

151 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

332 CNN NEWSROOM:

172 MORNING JOE:

113 NATIONAL REPORT:

24 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

316 CNN NEWSROOM:

185 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

78 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

11 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

279 AT THIS HOUR:

174 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

87 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

18 12p OUTNUMBERED:

303 INSIDE POLITICS:

194 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

79 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

47 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

17 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

318 CNN NEWSROOM:

198 MTP DAILY:

87 TROOPATHON 2022:

10 BLUE BLOODS:

12 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

287 CNN NEWSROOM:

177 KATY TUR REPORTS:

69 AMERICAN AGENDA:

5 BLUE BLOODS:

18 3p STORY, THE:

210 CNN NEWSROOM:

220 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

53 — BLUE BLOODS:

37 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

225 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

199 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

80 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

18 BLUE BLOODS:

42 5p FIVE, THE:

423 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

202 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

50 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

22 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

357 SITUATION ROOM:

197 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

98 SPICER & CO:

40 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

19 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

286 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

175 REIDOUT:

102 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

45 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

19 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

339 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

154 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

87 STINCHFIELD:

39 NEWSNATION PRIME:

2 9p HANNITY:

282 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

130 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

100 PRIME NEWS:

1 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

5 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

234 CNN TONIGHT:

113 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

113 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

10 BANFIELD:

1 11p GUTFELD!:

308 CNN NEWSROOM LIVE:

80 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

90 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

7 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

0

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 651,000

Fox News: 1.75 million

MSNBC: 785,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 151,00

Fox News: 278,000

MSNBC: 84,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 663,000

Fox News: 2.03 million

MSNBC: 1.12 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 132,000

Fox News: 285,000

MSNBC: 100,000

