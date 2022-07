MSNBC’s Ari Melber led the network on Friday as his 6 p.m. show The Beat brought in 1.32 million total viewers — trouncing the prime time hosts.

Nicolle Wallace came in second place on the network in terms of overall viewers as her 4 to 6 p.m. show averaged some 1.27 million total viewers.

Melber landed in second place on the network in the key 25-54 age demographic, bringing in some 110,000 demo viewers. Morning Joe’s 9 a.m. hour lead MSNBC in the demo with 124,000 viewers.

Fox News won the day overall, beating both MSNBC and CNN in overall viewers and in the demo — combined.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

863 NEW DAY:

277 MORNING JOE:

836 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

4 EARLY MORNING:

9 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1174 NEW DAY:

340 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

74 MORNING IN AMERICA:

20 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1322 NEW DAY:

408 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1407 CNN NEWSROOM:

500 MORNING JOE:

925 NATIONAL REPORT:

98 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1489 CNN NEWSROOM:

613 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

658 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

103 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1480 AT THIS HOUR:

669 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

594 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

140 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1803 INSIDE POLITICS:

720 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

589 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

102 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

181 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1440 CNN NEWSROOM:

660 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

624 — BLUE BLOODS:

123 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1220 CNN NEWSROOM:

628 KATY TUR REPORTS:

677 AMERICAN AGENDA:

128 BLUE BLOODS:

169 3p STORY, THE:

1443 CNN NEWSROOM:

690 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

743 — BLUE BLOODS:

231 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1554 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

743 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1268 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

240 BLUE BLOODS:

270 5p FIVE, THE:

3009 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

675 — SPICER & CO:

159 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

178 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2055 SITUATION ROOM:

504 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1320 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

151 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

80 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2391 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

610 REIDOUT:

1014 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

198 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

18 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2808 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

627 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1174 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

189 NEWSNATION PRIME:

38 9p HANNITY:

2225 CNN TONIGHT:

526 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1106 PRIME NEWS:

126 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

43 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1630 CNN TONIGHT:

517 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

970 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

156 BANFIELD:

31 11p GUTFELD!:

1853 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

398 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

759 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

113 NEWSNATION TONIGHT:

24

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

179 NEW DAY:

33 MORNING JOE:

91 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

2 EARLY MORNING:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

225 NEW DAY:

45 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

7 MORNING IN AMERICA:

1 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

196 NEW DAY:

58 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

186 CNN NEWSROOM:

77 MORNING JOE:

124 NATIONAL REPORT:

3 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

184 CNN NEWSROOM:

124 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

93 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

12 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

191 AT THIS HOUR:

143 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

72 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

19 12p OUTNUMBERED:

234 INSIDE POLITICS:

151 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

60 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

9 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

31 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

210 CNN NEWSROOM:

148 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

69 — BLUE BLOODS:

16 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

166 CNN NEWSROOM:

150 KATY TUR REPORTS:

62 AMERICAN AGENDA:

3 BLUE BLOODS:

24 3p STORY, THE:

196 CNN NEWSROOM:

141 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

79 — BLUE BLOODS:

34 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

219 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

135 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

105 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

14 BLUE BLOODS:

35 5p FIVE, THE:

394 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

121 — SPICER & CO:

10 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

30 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

260 SITUATION ROOM:

110 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

110 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

15 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

16 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

270 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

130 REIDOUT:

93 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

16 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

0 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

395 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

121 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

91 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

11 NEWSNATION PRIME:

6 9p HANNITY:

279 CNN TONIGHT:

132 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

85 PRIME NEWS:

17 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

2 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

208 CNN TONIGHT:

117 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

90 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

19 BANFIELD:

3 11p GUTFELD!:

317 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

89 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

75 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

8 NEWSNATION TONIGHT:

4

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 521,000

Fox News: 1.59 million

MSNBC: 827,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 103,000

Fox News: 224,000

MSNBC: 82,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 557,000

Fox News: 2.22 million

MSNBC: 1.08 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 124,000

Fox News: 294,000

MSNBC: 89,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

