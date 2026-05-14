Trump Tells Hannity China’s Xi Would ‘Love to Help’ US Secure Iran Deal

President Donald Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity that China’s President Xi Jinping said he’d “love to” help the U.S. and Iran secure a peace deal that sees the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

In an promotional clip from an interview set to air on Hannity at 9 p.m. ET Thursday, the president gave a glimpse into the conversations he’d been having with the foreign leader on his visit to Beijing.

“President XI would like to see a deal made. He did offer, he said ‘If I can be of any help at all I would like to be of help,’” Trump said.

“He did say that?” Hannity asked, before Trump confirmed it.

The president continued: “Look, anybody that buys that much oil has some kind of relationship with them. He said ‘I would love to be of help. If I can be of any help whatsoever’ – he would like to see the Strait of Hormuz open – ‘if I could be of any help whatsoever I would like to help.’”

In an additional clip, Hannity pressed the president on claims China “supports Iran” and whether he’d discussed that with Xi.

“We discussed it,” the president said.

He continued: “I mean, when you say support, they are not fighting a war with us or anything. He said he is not going to give military equipment, that’s a big statement. He said that today, that’s a big statement. He said that strongly.”

“But at the same time he said, you know, they buy a lot of their oil there and like to keep doing that,” he added.

Since the U.S. and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran in February, the Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed, disrupting global energy markets and driving up fuel prices as commercial oil tankers remain unable to pass through the waterway.

According to Forbes more than half of China’s imported oil supply comes from the Middle East, making China the region’s biggest oil customer, with nearly 45% of its crude imports passing through the strait.

Watch above via Fox News.

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