Tucker Carlson had a bruising week thanks to the revelations regarding the gulf between his private and public beliefs (I hate Trump passionately, etc.) as well as his controversial commentary on the Jan. 6 attack at the US Capitol (sightseeing, etc.)

Those controversies did nothing to hurt his ratings. The host of Tucker Carlson Tonight closed out last week as the top rated host in cable news on Friday, with 3.09 million total viewers and 365,000 in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 demo.

That audience was enough to beat out the usual top show in cable news, Fox News’s The Five, as well as beat the competition on MSNBC and CNN by miles.

In total viewers, Carlson tripled the 8 p.m. competition on MSNBC and sextupled his CNN rival. In the demo, Carlson more than tripled both MSNBC and CNN.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 430,000

Fox News: 1.56 million

MSNBC: 790,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 79,000

Fox News: 186,000

MSNBC: 87,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 440,000

Fox News: 2.18 million

MSNBC: 1.05 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 87,000

Fox News: 241,000

MSNBC: 112,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

