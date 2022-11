Cable News Ratings Friday November 11: CNN Dominates MSNBC in Prime Time Demo

CNN’s prime time election coverage continued through Friday night and scored a decisive win over MSNBC’s prime time line-up in the key 25-54 age demographic.

Between 8 and 11 p.m. CNN averaged 312,000 demo viewers, while MSNBC brought in an average of 164,000 demo viewers.

While CNN’s showing almost doubled that of MSNBC, it still fell short of Fox News, which had 375,000 demo viewers across prime time.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1090 CNN THIS MORNING:

348 MORNING JOE:

935 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

31 EARLY MORNING:

14 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1543 CNN THIS MORNING:

471 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

125 MORNING IN AMERICA:

28 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1960 CNN THIS MORNING:

616 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2115 CNN NEWSROOM:

690 MORNING JOE:

1093 NATIONAL REPORT:

203 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2057 CNN NEWSROOM:

788 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

868 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

31 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1942 AT THIS HOUR:

805 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

783 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1975 AT THIS HOUR:

889 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

885 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

166 BLUE BLOODS:

70 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1713 CNN NEWSROOM:

838 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

918 — BLUE BLOODS:

147 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1620 CNN NEWSROOM:

793 KATY TUR REPORTS:

963 AMERICAN AGENDA:

160 BLUE BLOODS:

194 3p STORY, THE:

1675 CNN NEWSROOM:

808 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

1053 — BLUE BLOODS:

222 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1845 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

867 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1563 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

195 BLUE BLOODS:

237 5p FIVE, THE:

3646 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

843 — SPICER & CO:

214 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

114 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2633 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

825 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1630 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

221 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

58 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2473 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

1061 REIDOUT:

1377 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

315 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

46 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3055 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

1121 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1487 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

181 CUOMO:

105 9p HANNITY:

2606 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

1152 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1594 PRIME NEWS:

130 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

79 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2418 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

1316 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1793 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

232 BANFIELD:

26 11p GUTFELD!:

2331 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

928 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1413 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

108 CUOMO:

25

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

159 CNN THIS MORNING:

79 MORNING JOE:

113 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

11 EARLY MORNING:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

249 CNN THIS MORNING:

123 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

24 MORNING IN AMERICA:

4 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

276 CNN THIS MORNING:

161 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

243 CNN NEWSROOM:

188 MORNING JOE:

133 NATIONAL REPORT:

12 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

254 CNN NEWSROOM:

198 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

117 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

6 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

285 AT THIS HOUR:

180 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

122 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

277 AT THIS HOUR:

221 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

103 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

15 BLUE BLOODS:

10 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

240 CNN NEWSROOM:

191 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

118 — BLUE BLOODS:

20 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

231 CNN NEWSROOM:

155 KATY TUR REPORTS:

134 AMERICAN AGENDA:

10 BLUE BLOODS:

27 3p STORY, THE:

244 CNN NEWSROOM:

166 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

125 — BLUE BLOODS:

31 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

255 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

199 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

174 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

14 BLUE BLOODS:

33 5p FIVE, THE:

411 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

220 — SPICER & CO:

19 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

19 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

351 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

209 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

166 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

14 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

15 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

306 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

284 REIDOUT:

170 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

36 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

9 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

407 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

294 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

163 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

12 CUOMO:

24 9p HANNITY:

351 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

300 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

144 PRIME NEWS:

17 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

15 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

368 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

343 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

186 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

28 BANFIELD:

4 11p GUTFELD!:

442 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

270 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

164 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

8 CUOMO:

4

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 791,000

Fox News: 1.97 million

MSNBC: 1.11 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 196,000

Fox News: 281,000

MSNBC: 131,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.20 million

Fox News: 2.69 million

MSNBC: 1.62 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 312,000

Fox News: 375,000

MSNBC: 164,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

