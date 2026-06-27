US Launches Strikes Against Multiple Targets in Iran

The United States launched strikes against multiple targets in Iran on Saturday, “in direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping,” U.S. Central Command reported.

“Iran was given a chance to honor the ceasefire agreement but elected not to when its forces launched a one-way attack drone,” the report said.

The drone attack appeared to target the U.S. Navy’s regional headquarters and the 5th Fleet, which are based in Bahrain.

Fox News’s Jennifer Griffin reported that the strikes were in retaliation for Iran hitting a ship in the Strait of Hormuz earlier Saturday.

“It was about 4:30 a.m. when the ship was hit near Strait of Hormuz. That’s the second ship in two days,” Griffin said by phone. “This is the second night of bombing that the U.S. Military is carrying out. The targets include air defense systems, drone storage sites, cruise missiles, targeting radars, and minelaying capabilities, as well as surface-to-air missiles — that’s according to a U.S. official.”

“I am told this strike is much larger than last night, which lasted for about an hour,” Griffin continued. “Iran, I’m told, had a chance to stop shooting. This official said they didn’t take it, instead they attacked another ship in Strait of Hormuz this morning. That ship was carrying about 200,000 barrels of oil and so, it could’ve been a disaster in Strait of Hormuz — very dangerous situation. These are attack drones, one-way attack drones, that Iran and the IRGC have been sending towards the ships.”

Griffin continued:

I also learned that Iran last night responded to the first round of U.S. airstrikes, that one-hour of airstrikes, with attacks of their own on U.S. Forces in Bahrain. So, they did target a U.S. base in Bahrain. U.S. and Bahraini forces combined to shoot down nine Iranian one-way attack drones, I’m told. No damage or personnel injuries according to a senior U.S. official. This tit for tat seems to be escalating and certainly throwing into question whether the cease-fire’s going to hold and whether this M.O.U. is going to move forward.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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