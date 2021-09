Cable News Ratings Friday, September 3: Fox News Has Top 14 Most Watched Shows on Cable News

Cable news ratings were low going into Labor Day weekend — for every network aside from one that rhymes with Nox Fews.

At MSNBC and CNN, the numbers were soft across the board. CNN did not have a single show pull in more than 1 million viewers. Its most-watched program was The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer at 5 p.m. (787,000 in total viewers, 175,000 in the advertiser-coveted A25-54 demographic).

MSNBC managed to break 1 million, but only twice: Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace drew 1 million in total viewers and 99,000 in the demo, while All In with Chris Hayes drew 1.16 million total viewers and 98,000 in the demo. You’ll notice that there is no data for Rachel Maddow in the charts below — she was off for the holiday, and her show was replaced by a two-hour Chris Hayes special.

Fox News had soft-ish numbers, softer than usual at least, but still pulled in a sizable audience. As usual, Tucker Carlson was first in cable news, pulling in 2.89 million viewers overall and 504,000 in the demo.

Otherwise, Fox News totally dominated the charts. The network held the top 14 most watched shows in total viewers, and the top 15 most watched shows in the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

850 NEW DAY:

330 MORNING JOE:

833 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

20 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1283 NEW DAY:

411 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

116 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1679 NEW DAY:

498 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1739 CNN NEWSROOM:

638 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

760 NATIONAL REPORT:

174 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1710 CNN NEWSROOM:

689 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

682 — 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1499 AT THIS HOUR:

770 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

628 — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1586 AT THIS HOUR:

761 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

657 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

170 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1431 CNN NEWSROOM:

759 MTP DAILY:

701 — 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1474 CNN NEWSROOM:

710 KATY TUR REPORTS:

679 AMERICAN AGENDA:

175 3p STORY, THE:

1323 CNN NEWSROOM:

683 AYMAN MOHYELDIN REPORTS:

743 — 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1396 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

782 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1006 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

293 5p FIVE, THE:

2560 SITUATION ROOM:

787 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

290 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

1994 SITUATION ROOM:

675 REIDOUT SPECIAL:

912 SPICER & CO:

248 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

107 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

1844 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

681 — GREG KELLY REPORTS:

255 DONLON REPORT, THE:

45 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2899 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

782 ALL IN W. C HAYES SPEC:

1169 STINCHFIELD:

191 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

37 9p HANNITY:

2296 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

688 — CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

160 NEWSNATION PRIME:

36 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1925 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

581 REIDOUT SPECIAL:

728 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

148 BANFIELD:

14 11p GUTFELD!:

1669 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

481 ALL IN W. C HAYES SPEC:

525 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

118 DONLON REPORT, THE:

22

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

139 NEW DAY:

60 MORNING JOE:

98 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

2 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

265 NEW DAY:

88 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

16 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

325 NEW DAY:

102 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

285 CNN NEWSROOM:

130 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

70 NATIONAL REPORT:

16 JAG:

17 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

281 CNN NEWSROOM:

126 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

57 — JAG:

18 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

261 AT THIS HOUR:

151 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

79 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

24 12p OUTNUMBERED:

265 AT THIS HOUR:

187 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

81 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

13 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

48 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

243 CNN NEWSROOM:

175 MTP DAILY:

83 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

60 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

254 CNN NEWSROOM:

166 KATY TUR REPORTS:

74 AMERICAN AGENDA:

39 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

70 3p STORY, THE:

224 CNN NEWSROOM:

144 AYMAN MOHYELDIN REPORTS:

87 — BLUE BLOODS:

22 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

225 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

161 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

99 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

31 BLUE BLOODS:

34 5p FIVE, THE:

355 SITUATION ROOM:

175 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

28 BLUE BLOODS:

29 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

349 SITUATION ROOM:

161 REIDOUT SPECIAL:

116 SPICER & CO:

38 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

9 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

351 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

183 — GREG KELLY REPORTS:

38 DONLON REPORT, THE:

1 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

504 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

184 ALL IN W. C HAYES SPEC:

98 STINCHFIELD:

22 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

5 9p HANNITY:

341 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

157 — CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

29 NEWSNATION PRIME:

10 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

275 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

139 REIDOUT SPECIAL:

57 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

35 BANFIELD:

5 11p GUTFELD!:

272 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

137 ALL IN W. C HAYES SPEC:

65 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

25 DONLON REPORT, THE:

7

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

Fox News: 1.58 million

MSNBC: 756,000

CNN: 605,000

25-54 Demo:

Fox News: 269,000

CNN: 135,000

MSNBC: 82,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

Fox News: 2.37 million

MSNBC: 1.02 million

CNN: 684,000

25-54 Demo:

Fox News: 374,000

CNN: 160,000

MSNBC: 84,000

