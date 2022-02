CNN’s Anderson Cooper hosted for two hours on Monday instead of his usual one, and both hours led the network in the ratings.

Cooper pulled in 832,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. and another 701,000 total average viewers at the 9 p.m. slot – where he hosted the CNN special Democracy in Peril. The third highest-rated hour on CNN Monday was Erin Burnett’s OutFront, which pulled in 654,000 total average viewers.

While Cooper pulled double duty on CNN, Fox News continued to dominate the cable news charts more than tripling CNN in total day viewers and quadrupling CNN in primetime viewers.

Tucker Carlson Tonight was again the most-watched show in all of cable with 3.82 million total viewers and 648,000 in the key 25-54 age demographic. The Five followed with 3.58 million viewers and 475,000 in the demo.

Tucker Carlson and The Five both topped ABC’s The Bachelor in terms of overall viewers – a rare win for cable over broadcast, which is more widely distributed.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

822 NEW DAY:

338 MORNING JOE:

733 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

8 ELEMENTARY:

31 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1253 NEW DAY:

434 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

63 MORNING IN AMERICA:

21 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1711 NEW DAY:

432 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1732 CNN NEWSROOM:

489 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

671 NATIONAL REPORT:

144 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1572 CNN NEWSROOM:

556 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

596 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

121 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1569 AT THIS HOUR:

543 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

549 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

157 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1705 INSIDE POLITICS:

584 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

590 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

190 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

198 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1456 CNN NEWSROOM:

575 MTP DAILY:

603 — BLUE BLOODS:

153 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1354 CNN NEWSROOM:

589 KATY TUR REPORTS:

662 AMERICAN AGENDA:

230 BLUE BLOODS:

240 3p STORY, THE:

1325 CNN NEWSROOM:

607 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

673 — BLUE BLOODS:

362 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1462 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

649 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1217 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

277 BLUE BLOODS:

413 5p FIVE, THE:

3589 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

645 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

250 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

198 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2627 SITUATION ROOM:

637 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1084 SPICER & CO:

326 DONLON REPORT, THE:

83 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3255 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

654 REIDOUT:

1080 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

402 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

63 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3822 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

832 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1401 STINCHFIELD:

307 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

79 9p HANNITY:

3080 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

701 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2363 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

128 NEWSNATION PRIME:

50 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2392 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

632 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1528 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

137 BANFIELD:

25 11p GUTFELD!:

1897 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

506 11TH HOUR:

995 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

86 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

20

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

152 NEW DAY:

58 MORNING JOE:

100 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

3 ELEMENTARY:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

218 NEW DAY:

77 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

8 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

277 NEW DAY:

89 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

247 CNN NEWSROOM:

88 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

82 NATIONAL REPORT:

14 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

171 CNN NEWSROOM:

106 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

53 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

8 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

167 AT THIS HOUR:

107 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

71 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

13 12p OUTNUMBERED:

215 INSIDE POLITICS:

143 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

73 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

30 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

35 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

197 CNN NEWSROOM:

143 MTP DAILY:

68 — BLUE BLOODS:

34 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

188 CNN NEWSROOM:

134 KATY TUR REPORTS:

71 AMERICAN AGENDA:

30 BLUE BLOODS:

38 3p STORY, THE:

205 CNN NEWSROOM:

125 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

75 — BLUE BLOODS:

85 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

233 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

122 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

115 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

31 BLUE BLOODS:

83 5p FIVE, THE:

475 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

130 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

35 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

39 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

407 SITUATION ROOM:

135 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

128 SPICER & CO:

36 DONLON REPORT, THE:

14 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

493 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

164 REIDOUT:

132 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

48 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

8 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

648 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

167 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

180 STINCHFIELD:

18 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

8 9p HANNITY:

480 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

147 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

283 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

7 NEWSNATION PRIME:

6 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

364 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

159 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

144 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

14 BANFIELD:

3 11p GUTFELD!:

335 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

111 11TH HOUR:

117 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

6 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

5

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 539,000

Fox: 1.85 million

MSNBC: 897,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 114,000

Fox News: 288,000

MSNBC: 103,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 722,000

Fox News: 3.09 million

MSNBC: 1.77 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 157,000

Fox News: 497,000

MSNBC: 202,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

