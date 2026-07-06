Ted Cruz Straight Up Thanks Trump For ‘Getting Rid of that Ridiculous Red Card’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) joined President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Monday morning for an event about his “Trump Accounts” and, in his remarks, thanked the president for “getting rid of that ridiculous red card.”

Cruz was referring to reports, which Trump confirmed later during the Q&A following the event, that he called the head of FIFA and asked for a review of the red card that would have barred U.S. Men’s National Team star Folarin Balogun from playing in the World Cup match against Belgium on Monday. The reports of Trump intervening led to a quick appeal on the red card being overturned from Belgium and swift accusations of corruption aimed at both Trump and FIFA.

“Mr. President, I want to congratulate you on your historic leadership. The document hanging on that wall just turned 250 years old, as did the nation that it created. And the bell that you just rang on the Resolute Desk, I believe heralds that the next 250 years will be even greater than the first 250,” Cruz said, praising Trump in typical fashion.

“You mean the bell that I’m not giving back?” Trump joked.

“I think everyone knew you were going to keep the bell. And on behalf of all Americans, thank you for getting rid of that ridiculous red card. It was spectacular,” Cruz added as Trump smiled.

“There was a reason the FIFA trophy sat here for as long as it did,” Cruz continued, adding:

Mr. President, this program—you know, a second ago, Brad made reference to 1935 and Social Security. Trump accounts are, in many ways, Donald Trump’s New Deal. But instead of having the government take care of everyone, Trump accounts are about making every child and every American a capitalist. Every one of our kids is now going to be an owner of the biggest producers in our country. Kids, you guys there—each of you is getting an account. These folks here gave you $250. That’s a lot of money that you have right now, and you know what? With that $250, you’ve purchased a little bit of a bunch of big companies. You know McDonald’s? You now own a little of McDonald’s. When you go to McDonald’s, you can look around and say, “I own this place.” If you get on an airplane and fly, and you look at a Boeing airplane, you now own a little bit of Boeing. Can you believe it? You’re an owner of Boeing. That is transformational. That changes the way every child looks at the world and their ability to accumulate life-transforming savings—hundreds of thousands, millions of dollars for the kids of single moms. That is powerful. Mr. President, in particular, I want to thank you for your unequivocal commitment that this administration—your administration—is going to auto-enroll every child in America. All 70 million children will have accounts opened for them, accounts that can then receive gifts from people like Michael and Susan and Brad. Let me say to every parent at home: please, right now, go to TrumpAccounts.gov. Go to TrumpAccounts.gov and sign your kids up. To every employer: if you’re not contributing to the accounts of your employees’ kids, do so now. Match their contribution, double their contribution. And to philanthropists: go adopt a state, go adopt your city, go adopt a school. Say, “The kids in my community—the kindergarten class here—we’re going to help them get started.” This is a moment, I believe, transformational, to make sure the next 250 years are even better than the first. Thank you, Mr. President. Thank you. Thank you very much.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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