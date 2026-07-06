House Democrat Twists Herself in Knots Under Heavy Questioning from CNN Anchor on Graham Platner: ‘Complicated Situation’

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) joined CNN’s Kasie Hunt on Monday afternoon to discuss to latest state of play in several pivotal U.S. Senate races soon after news broke that progressive Maine candidate Graham Platner had been accused of sexual assault by an ex-girlfriend. Dingell offered a mixed reaction, bordering on awkward at times, as both insisted sexual violence is never acceptable, but argued it was up to the change-hungry voters of Maine to decide.

Politico broke the story, which included a harrowing recounting of the allegation in which Platner forced himself into the woman’s home and sexually assaulted her. She claimed he did not remember the act the next day, and she then immediately cut off contact with him and considered going to the police.

Hunt introduced the allegations and asked Dingell, “What are the ramifications of this?”

“So, like many people — including the candidate we just heard from — I’m trying to process it. Ultimately, this is up to the people of Maine. They spoke loud and clear at the beginning of June that they want change,” Dingell replied, adding:

They want someone who’s going to stand up to Donald Trump, and who’s going to get change in a United States Senate that is a rubber stamp, and not stepping up for the American people in votes that they’re taking every single day. I’ve spent my life, as you know, living in a home that had violence — fighting for women, and men too, for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. So I am never going to say that that is okay. The candidate is denying these charges. We’ve got to be careful — we don’t know all the facts — but women find themselves afraid to come forward because it gets complicated. What I do know is he said he’s taking a step back, and that was a very powerful statement. He understands the need for change and what his path forward is. We need change in the United States House and the United States Senate. I will always be concerned about domestic violence allegations, sexual assault allegations. But we also have a man in the White House who is a predator, has been convicted of sexual assault, and people’s lives are being impacted by this every single day. So it’s a very complicated situation, and it is ultimately up to the people of Maine, who I suspect he is going to talk to and listen to.

“Did you hear the statement he made as one that could include him dropping out of the race?” Hunt followed up.

Dingell replied, “I’m not going to interpret what he was saying. He was very clear that he was looking at a path forward. It sounds to me that this isn’t as much about him winning as it is about getting a win for the people of Maine and the people in this country — that we need change in the United States Senate.”

“One element of this, of course, is that there have been people in the Democratic Party during the Trump era — or even perhaps people who historically have supported Democrats, maybe they don’t even consider themselves members of the party — but critics who have said Republicans are playing by a different set of rules, Trump is playing by a different set of rules, and that we have to stop defending rules and norms and fight as hard as they’re willing to fight,” Hunt offered, adding:

You’ve seen a bit of that debate play out here in Maine. Do you think Democrats need to be willing to not play by the traditional rules that have said this kind of thing should be out of bounds for a candidate? Obviously, with Donald Trump, there was the Access Hollywood tape, and then he got elected. Then there was January 6th, and he got elected again. But at the same time, Democrats have repeatedly said those are not things we accept. Where are you on this?

“I’m never going to accept sexual violence or domestic violence — let me be very clear on that. But I also thought Bill Clinton couldn’t get elected, and I do believe we have to fight fire with fire,” Dingell replied, adding:

I don’t think we should redistrict more than once a decade after the census, but we can’t sit on the sidelines as they are destroying this country, stealing African-American votes, and gerrymandering for their own sake. You’ve got to fight fire with fire. I have a different style — representative government means you have all kinds of people in that fight. Now, I am tough, and I will stand up to anybody, and I am the only elected official who ever wrote an op-ed saying why it’s important to stand up to Donald Trump. I may not have the same style as some of the other candidates you’ve seen, but we all know what we have to do, which is protect the American people, stand up for our democracy, stand up for people who are being hurt every day by the exorbitant cost of everything in their lives, and also make sure we are defending our democracy and our basic liberties, and not letting billionaires be… I care. There are so many words I have right now. So, we do have to not be afraid to stand up to Donald Trump.

Watch above via CNN.

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