MSNBC’s 8 p.m. host, Chris Hayes, led the network in terms of total viewers on Monday.

Hayes, who is regularly among the network’s top three rated hosts, just edged out The Rachel Maddow Show, which was guest-hosted by Ali Velshi, to lead the network. Hayes brought in 1.235 million total viewers, narrowly beating Velshi’s 1.204 million total viewers.

Lawrence O’Donnell landed in third place on the network with 1.187 million total viewers.

While Hayes topped Velshi in total viewers, Velshi still managed to beat out Hayes in the key 25-54 age demographic with 160,000 to 158,000 demo viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

994 NEW DAY:

335 MORNING JOE:

809 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

4 ELEMENTARY:

40 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1336 NEW DAY:

455 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

78 MORNING IN AMERICA:

41 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1711 NEW DAY:

466 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1907 CNN NEWSROOM:

600 MORNING JOE:

912 NATIONAL REPORT:

127 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1781 CNN NEWSROOM:

655 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

670 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

89 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1823 AT THIS HOUR:

705 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

659 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

121 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1914 INSIDE POLITICS:

760 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

678 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

132 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

149 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1737 CNN NEWSROOM:

707 MTP DAILY:

650 — BLUE BLOODS:

217 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1656 CNN NEWSROOM:

726 KATY TUR REPORTS:

724 AMERICAN AGENDA:

100 BLUE BLOODS:

294 3p STORY, THE:

1699 CNN NEWSROOM:

755 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

760 — BLUE BLOODS:

337 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1703 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

841 DEADLINE WHITE HOUSE:

1142 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

184 BLUE BLOODS:

363 5p FIVE, THE:

3590 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

818 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

268 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

153 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2700 SITUATION ROOM:

727 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1140 SPICER & CO:

261 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

68 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3068 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

806 REIDOUT:

1096 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

375 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

50 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3481 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

906 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1235 STINCHFIELD:

295 NEWSNATION PRIME:

74 9p HANNITY:

2635 CNN TONIGHT:

695 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1204 PRIME NEWS:

137 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

66 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2133 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

602 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1187 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

190 BANFIELD:

56 11p GUTFELD!:

1807 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

476 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

743 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

123 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

25

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

182 NEW DAY:

78 MORNING JOE:

91 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

0 ELEMENTARY:

2 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

237 NEW DAY:

130 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

7 MORNING IN AMERICA:

5 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

205 NEW DAY:

126 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

253 CNN NEWSROOM:

140 MORNING JOE:

92 NATIONAL REPORT:

16 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

252 CNN NEWSROOM:

147 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

53 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

11 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

215 AT THIS HOUR:

150 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

45 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

8 12p OUTNUMBERED:

256 INSIDE POLITICS:

169 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

59 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

17 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

14 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

243 CNN NEWSROOM:

162 MTP DAILY:

54 — BLUE BLOODS:

13 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

240 CNN NEWSROOM:

138 KATY TUR REPORTS:

70 AMERICAN AGENDA:

14 BLUE BLOODS:

29 3p STORY, THE:

277 CNN NEWSROOM:

157 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

84 — BLUE BLOODS:

66 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

290 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

184 DEADLINE WHITE HOUSE:

114 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

23 BLUE BLOODS:

64 5p FIVE, THE:

517 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

217 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

43 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

31 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

394 SITUATION ROOM:

182 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

95 SPICER & CO:

24 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

11 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

397 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

223 REIDOUT:

135 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

42 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

9 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

615 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

241 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

158 STINCHFIELD:

68 NEWSNATION PRIME:

9 9p HANNITY:

443 CNN TONIGHT:

193 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

160 PRIME NEWS:

11 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

18 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

376 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

157 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

136 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

37 BANFIELD:

8 11p GUTFELD!:

306 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

136 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

110 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

8 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

5

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 624,000

Fox: 1.89 million

MSNBC: 846,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 154,000

Fox News: 290,000

MSNBC: 94,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 734,000

Fox News: 2.75 million

MSNBC: 1.21 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 197,000

Fox News: 478,000

MSNBC: 152,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

