Trump Trashes CNN Over Iran Peace Deal Reports: ‘Even With New Ownership, It Is Unlikely to Ever Get Better!!!’

President Donald Trump bashed CNN on Sunday for its reporting on his peace deal negotiations with Iran — and said he believes the channel will remain a “Low Ratings disaster” even when it’s acquired by Paramount Skydance.

The president went off on the channel in a Truth Social post. You can read the full text below:

Fake News CNN said today, routinely, that my Iran Nuclear Deal doesn’t talk about Nuclear, when actually it states, very clearly, that Iran will not have a Nuclear Weapon. It then goes on, in very strong and lengthy detail, to discuss various other aspects of Nuclear. In fact, that’s what most of the agreement is about. CNN, and so many others in the Fake News Media, is a Low Ratings disaster. Even with new ownership, it is unlikely to ever get better!!! President DJT

Trump was obviously referring to Paramount Skydance buying CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, at the end of his post.

That post came about 40 minutes after CNN anchor Jessica Dean reported Trump is “seeking changes to the text of a potential deal, insisting on tougher language on Iran’s nuclear commitments.”

And earlier in that hour around 6:00 p.m. local time, CNN correspondent Julia Benbrook reported “Sources have told our team throughout this process that the memorandum of understanding, which is under consideration, would likely extend the negotiation period for 60 days on some of those top issues, including Iran’s nuclear program.” She said that would also include “the fate of the stockpile of highly-enriched uranium.”

Benbrook added a White House official reiterated to her that Trump would only make a deal if it “addresses his red lines,” with the top one being his priority that Iran never obtains a nuke.

Those reports come a week after Trump said the U.S. and Iran’s theocratic regime had made significant progress on a deal — and suggested an agreement was imminent.

“Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly,” Trump posted on May 23. “In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

A final agreement still remains in limbo, though. Trump debated a deal towards the end of last week, but ultimately decided the current framework was not good enough. The president has remained steadfast that any deal would guarantee Iran stops pursuing a nuclear weapon, among other details he wants included.

Trump told his daughter-in-law Lara Trump on her Fox News program on Saturday night that if negotiations fall apart, he will look to “end it a different way.”

Watch Benbrook’s report above.

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