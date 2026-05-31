Nick Shirley Slams ‘Left-Wing Media’ for Putting ‘Target’ on His Back Over Minnesota Fraud Reporting

Independent journalist Nick Shirley said it is too risky for him to report on certain topics now because the “left-wing media” put a “target” on his back following his viral report on suspected widespread fraud in Minnesota last year.

Shirley talked about his reporting during an interview on The Big Weekend Show on Fox News on Sunday.

Co-host Tomi Lahren said towards the end of the segment that Shirley told her off-camera that it was “too dangerous” for him to report on anti-ICE protests that happened in New Jersey this weekend. Shirley said that was true, since the mainstream press had turned him into Public Enemy Number 1 for liberal activists.

“Because of what the left-wing media did to me when I exposed this broad — even Gov. Tim Walz called me a white supremacist and all these other people called me racist, which is completely not true. But the radical left now believes that, so now I have a target on my back.”

He added he may have to wear a disguise to hit future protests.

Shirley’s report from Minnesota last December came a week after federal prosecutors said a $9 billion “industrial-scale” fraud scheme had rocked the state. It has since been viewed more than 140 million times, per X’s view counter.

His report also sparked sharp criticism of Walz, with many asking how he could allow so much taxpayer dough to be stolen right under his nose. Walz said last year federal prosecutors were “speculating” about the massive scope and fueling “sensationalism,” but the scandal ultimately spurred him to not seek reelection this year.

The New York Post reported the scheme was pulled off by “dozens of people — the vast majority from Minnesota’s Somali community.” More than 90 people were charged.

In April, the FBI raided 22 Minnesota businesses as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on the alleged multi-billion dollar fraud scheme that went unchecked — including hitting the infamous Quality Learning Center, which became a symbol of the alleged scam, as well as a running joke for the childcare center’s misspelled sign reading “Quality Learing Center.”

The QLC was perhaps the most memorable part of Shirley’s report; he has sardonically donned sweatshirts with the misspelled name on it since his report went viral.

Watch above via Fox News.

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