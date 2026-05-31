Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo bluntly confronted Senate candidate Ken Paxton about his record on Sunday — noting the Wall Street Journal has referred to the Texas Republican as “scandal-plagued.”

In an interview on Sunday Morning Futures, Bartiromo questioned Paxton — who has faced numerous accusations relating to bribery, fraud and various other forms of misconduct over the years.

“What are you going to do about your own record and your own perception?” Bartiromo asked Paxton. “The Wall Street Journal describes you as scandal-plagued.”

Paxton — who was endorsed by President Donald Trump just days before his victory in the GOP primary runoff against Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) — lashed out at WSJ contributor Karl Rove, who has been a fierce Paxton critic.

“Well, look, that was all pushed by Karl Rove, and I understand how that works,” Paxton said — not addressing any specific criticism lobbed by Rove. “And I get why they said that.”

Paxton went on to make a remark that some left-leaning critics have already jumped on.

“The reality is they could say the same thing about Donald Trump,” Paxton said.

The Senate hopeful proceeded to clarify that “they have to prove these things in our country, that they did not do with President Trump and that they didn’t do with me. And yet they continue to act like something bad happened when they have no proof of it.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

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