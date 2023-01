Cable News Ratings Monday January 9: Fox News Scores 13 of 14 Top Rated Shows

Cable news ratings returned to more regular trends on Monday after a week of soaring viewership during the House speaker battle.

Fox News dominated on Monday with 13 of the top 14 most-viewed shows on cable news. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow landed in 6th place in total viewers with 2.13 million total viewers, while Fox shows dominated the top 5 — led by The Five.

CNN’s total day average landed at 562,000 viewers, down from more than a million on Friday. Fox News won the day with 1.69 average million viewers, while MSNBC came in second with just over 1 million total day time viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

911 CNN THIS MORNING:

310 MORNING JOE:

880 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

19 EARLY MORNING:

21 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1236 CNN THIS MORNING:

347 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

69 MORNING IN AMERICA:

28 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1553 CNN THIS MORNING:

439 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1630 CNN NEWSROOM:

513 MORNING JOE:

972 NATIONAL REPORT:

169 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1668 CNN NEWSROOM:

666 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

645 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

41 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1709 AT THIS HOUR:

664 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

646 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1706 INSIDE POLITICS:

737 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

794 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

133 BLUE BLOODS:

104 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1597 CNN NEWSROOM:

724 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

808 — BLUE BLOODS:

179 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1388 CNN NEWSROOM:

737 KATY TUR REPORTS:

782 AMERICAN AGENDA:

156 BLUE BLOODS:

247 3p STORY, THE:

1393 CNN NEWSROOM:

794 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

851 — BLUE BLOODS:

299 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1445 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

729 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1487 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

225 BLUE BLOODS:

365 5p FIVE, THE:

3419 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

752 — SPICER & CO:

185 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

192 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2476 SITUATION ROOM:

687 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1401 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

143 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

88 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2529 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

728 REIDOUT:

1091 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

196 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

58 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2586 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

882 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1258 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

158 CUOMO:

123 9p HANNITY:

2212 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

583 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2131 PRIME NEWS:

101 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

86 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1884 CNN TONIGHT:

433 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1544 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

164 BANFIELD:

95 11p GUTFELD!:

1916 CNN TONIGHT:

341 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

915 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

124 CUOMO:

64

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

119 CNN THIS MORNING:

56 MORNING JOE:

111 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

0 EARLY MORNING:

7 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

204 CNN THIS MORNING:

65 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

4 MORNING IN AMERICA:

7 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

217 CNN THIS MORNING:

103 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

203 CNN NEWSROOM:

117 MORNING JOE:

107 NATIONAL REPORT:

13 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

218 CNN NEWSROOM:

127 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

65 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

3 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

219 AT THIS HOUR:

138 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

53 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

218 INSIDE POLITICS:

143 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

61 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

10 BLUE BLOODS:

3 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

226 CNN NEWSROOM:

126 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

60 — BLUE BLOODS:

17 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

172 CNN NEWSROOM:

125 KATY TUR REPORTS:

65 AMERICAN AGENDA:

18 BLUE BLOODS:

29 3p STORY, THE:

179 CNN NEWSROOM:

146 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

87 — BLUE BLOODS:

36 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

169 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

96 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

130 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

18 BLUE BLOODS:

39 5p FIVE, THE:

396 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

131 — SPICER & CO:

14 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

36 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

254 SITUATION ROOM:

136 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

158 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

11 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

22 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

277 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

148 REIDOUT:

130 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

21 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

7 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

329 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

174 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

124 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

20 CUOMO:

30 9p HANNITY:

240 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

124 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

247 PRIME NEWS:

8 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

15 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

202 CNN TONIGHT:

90 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

135 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

17 BANFIELD:

19 11p GUTFELD!:

247 CNN TONIGHT:

89 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

103 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

17 CUOMO:

7

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 562,000

Fox News: 1.69 million

MSNBC: 1.00 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 110,000

Fox News: 208,000

MSNBC: 102,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 633,000

Fox News: 2.23 million

MSNBC: 1.64 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 130,000

Fox News: 257,000

MSNBC: 168,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com