‘My Gosh!’ CNN Reporter Startled By Thunder and Lightning at White House During Live Hit

CNN Senior White House correspondent Betsy Klein suffered a fright while reporting under stormy skies for The Lead With Jake Tapper on Thursday.

Just seconds after beginning her hit about the U.S. and Iran trading missile strikes, a bolt of lightning lit up the darkening skies, prompting Klein to exclaim, “My gosh! Really bad —”

But before she could complete her thought, a loud thunderclap drew Kein’s attention over her left shoulder, where she made a stunned face, then continued with her report.

Washington, D.C., has been the scene of frightfully hot and stormy weather for almost the entirety of President Donald Trump’s Great American State Fair to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

The fair, which is scheduled to run from June 25 to July 10 on the National Mall, has been shut down or evacuated at least four times due to extreme weather conditions.

On July 3, the grounds were evacuated for the afternoon as the heat index reached 113 degrees Fahrenheit. D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services treated 44 patients and transported at least 11 people to local hospitals for heat-related illnesses.

People who showed up early on July 4 for Trump’s rally speech before the promised fireworks display were evacuated around 7 p.m. due to severe storms approaching the area. Trump vowed that he wasn’t going to let “some rain stop our 250th,” and was able to carry on with his speech beginning around 11 p.m., which was followed by the largest fireworks display in D.C. history.

The fair was postponed temporarily again due to multiple medical emergencies and extreme heat on July 5. And on Thursday, about 75 minutes before Klein’s live shot from the White House, the fair was once again evacuated and shut down due to severe thunderstorm watches.

Attention, ladies and gentlemen. For your safety, Freedom 250 is directing all guests to immediately evacuate the event grounds due to approaching severe weather. This decision was made in coordination with the National Capital Region Planning Committee and our public safety… pic.twitter.com/Zs9n3YtwmR — Freedom 250 (@Freedom250) July 9, 2026

At 3:46 p.m., fair organizers posted to social media:

Attention, ladies and gentlemen. For your safety, Freedom 250 is directing all guests to immediately evacuate the event grounds due to approaching severe weather. This decision was made in coordination with the National Capital Region Planning Committee and our public safety partners. Please remain calm and proceed to the nearest exit. Follow all instructions from law enforcement, event staff, and volunteers. Thank you for your cooperation.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!