CNN Anchor Stunned After Playing Months’ Worth of Clips of Trump Insisting Iran Wants to Make a Deal

CNN anchor Kasie Hunt was left stunned on Thursday by a supercut the network put together of some of the many times in recent months President Donald Trump claimed Iran wanted to make a deal to end the war.

Hunt played the clip after a discussion of Trump’s latest claim on Wednesday evening that Iran’s leaders “called a little while ago” and they “want to make a deal so badly.”

The U.S. bombed Iran earlier on Thursday, after airstrikes on Wednesday night as well in retaliation for Iran’s ongoing targeting of vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

“We have many ways we can win, but we’ve already won militarily,” Trump added, despite Iran retaining de facto control of the Strait. “They have very little left, and they want to make a deal so badly. They called a little while ago. They want to make a deal so badly. I just don’t know if they’re worthy of making a deal. I don’t know that they’re going to honor the deal. That’s the problem.”

CNN’s supercut showed Trump statements beginning on March 23rd up until Wednesday’s latest remark:

They want to make a deal. And they want a deal so badly. They want to make a deal so badly. I do see a deal in Iran. It’s looking very good that we’re going to make a deal. This process should go very quickly. We’re going to end that war very quickly. We’re in the final throes of what will be a very, very good deal. And they wanna make the deal a lot more than I do. We have our deal done with Iran, and it should be successful. We’re, uh… making an amazing deal with Iran. They want to make a deal with us very badly. They’re dying to make a deal. They’re giving us a lot. They wouldn’t make a deal so badly.

After the clip played, Hunt paused, clearly taken aback, a moment before going, “Uhhh,” and asking Jonah Goldberg for his reaction.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!