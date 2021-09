The most-watched show in all of cable news Monday was not in prime time.

The Five, which airs in the 5 p.m. hour on Fox News, drew a monster 3.55 million viewers on Monday, handily beating out every hour on MSNBC and CNN and even besting Fox’s highly-rated prime time slate.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson placed second in cable news, with 3.14 million, while Bret Baier came third with a very impressive 2.58 million viewers.

While The Five placed first in total viewers, Carlson still took home the top spot in the advertiser coveted 25-54 demo, with 535,000 viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

958 NEW DAY:

373 MORNING JOE:

771 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

19 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1397 NEW DAY:

399 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

107 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1699 NEW DAY:

444 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1728 CNN NEWSROOM:

630 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

734 NATIONAL REPORT:

169 JAG:

60 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1959 CNN NEWSROOM:

771 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

646 — JAG:

98 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1961 AT THIS HOUR:

776 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

607 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

132 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2007 INSIDE POLITICS:

749 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

735 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

169 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

212 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

2036 CNN NEWSROOM:

750 MTP DAILY:

801 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

216 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

2027 CNN NEWSROOM:

718 KATY TUR REPORTS:

731 AMERICAN AGENDA:

205 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

350 3p STORY, THE:

1912 CNN NEWSROOM:

738 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

776 — BLUE BLOODS:

271 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1919 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

801 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1297 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

249 BLUE BLOODS:

303 5p FIVE, THE:

3550 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

744 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

263 BLUE BLOODS:

350 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2585 SITUATION ROOM:

709 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1146 SPICER & CO:

262 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

130 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2193 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

983 REIDOUT:

1197 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

389 DONLON REPORT, THE:

51 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3143 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

995 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1289 STINCHFIELD:

196 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

21 9p HANNITY:

2486 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

783 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2150 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

114 NEWSNATION PRIME:

17 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2120 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

649 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1896 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

137 BANFIELD:

24 11p GUTFELD!:

1776 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

553 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

1113 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

156 DONLON REPORT, THE:

19

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

155 NEW DAY:

104 MORNING JOE:

108 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

0 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

295 NEW DAY:

101 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

14 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

281 NEW DAY:

106 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

266 CNN NEWSROOM:

141 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

76 NATIONAL REPORT:

13 JAG:

7 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

310 CNN NEWSROOM:

168 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

50 — JAG:

18 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

354 AT THIS HOUR:

170 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

48 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

16 12p OUTNUMBERED:

348 INSIDE POLITICS:

169 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

55 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

16 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

36 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

386 CNN NEWSROOM:

165 MTP DAILY:

73 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

47 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

353 CNN NEWSROOM:

144 KATY TUR REPORTS:

74 AMERICAN AGENDA:

25 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

70 3p STORY, THE:

334 CNN NEWSROOM:

158 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

60 — BLUE BLOODS:

37 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

318 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

179 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

100 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

14 BLUE BLOODS:

24 5p FIVE, THE:

520 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

193 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

22 BLUE BLOODS:

37 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

407 SITUATION ROOM:

177 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

119 SPICER & CO:

29 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

15 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

378 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

246 REIDOUT:

138 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

52 DONLON REPORT, THE:

3 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

535 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

237 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

169 STINCHFIELD:

22 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1 9p HANNITY:

423 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

214 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

293 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

20 NEWSNATION PRIME:

2 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

350 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

177 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

188 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

35 BANFIELD:

8 11p GUTFELD!:

330 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

169 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

138 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

34 DONLON REPORT, THE:

3

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 656,000

Fox News: 1.89 million

MSNBC: 978,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 160,000

Fox News: 324,000

MSNBC: 106,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 809,000

Fox News: 2.58 million

MSNBC: 1.77 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 209,000

Fox News: 436,000

MSNBC: 217,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

