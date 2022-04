Cable News Ratings Thursday April 14: The Five Continues to Roll

The Five continued to roll on Thursday by notching 519,000 viewers in the much sought after 25 to 54 age demographic. It was the only show to crack half a million demo viewers in all of cable news.

Tucker Carlson took second place with 499,000 viewers, followed by Jesse Watters Primetime, which was guest-hosted by Pete Hegseth, who got 436,000.

MSNBC struggled in the demo. In the nine hours between Morning Joe and The ReidOut, no show on the network hit 100,000 until Joy Reid netted 129,000 viewers in the 7 pm ET time slot.

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1047 NEW DAY:

358 MORNING JOE:

825 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

31 ELEMENTARY:

22 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1537 NEW DAY:

457 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

97 MORNING IN AMERICA:

26 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1839 NEW DAY:

510 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1767 CNN NEWSROOM:

563 MORNING JOE:

951 NATIONAL REPORT:

166 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1817 CNN NEWSROOM:

646 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

689 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

119 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1785 AT THIS HOUR:

645 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

586 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

137 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1936 INSIDE POLITICS:

684 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

666 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

135 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

183 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1658 CNN NEWSROOM:

696 MTP DAILY:

692 — BLUE BLOODS:

128 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1640 CNN NEWSROOM:

714 KATY TUR REPORTS:

602 AMERICAN AGENDA:

126 BLUE BLOODS:

206 3p STORY, THE:

1614 CNN NEWSROOM:

722 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

650 — BLUE BLOODS:

290 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1627 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

739 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1118 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

238 BLUE BLOODS:

302 5p FIVE, THE:

3522 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

878 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

211 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

142 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2693 SITUATION ROOM:

760 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1095 SPICER & CO:

258 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

58 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2661 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

904 REIDOUT:

972 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

347 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

38 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3296 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

985 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1250 STINCHFIELD:

233 NEWSNATION PRIME:

54 9p HANNITY:

2974 CNN TONIGHT:

791 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2103 PRIME NEWS:

144 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

50 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2353 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

752 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1601 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

173 BANFIELD:

43 11p GUTFELD!:

2123 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

590 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1002 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

116 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

23

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

175 NEW DAY:

87 MORNING JOE:

98 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

0 ELEMENTARY:

2 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

237 NEW DAY:

115 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

11 MORNING IN AMERICA:

5 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

281 NEW DAY:

120 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

251 CNN NEWSROOM:

136 MORNING JOE:

109 NATIONAL REPORT:

17 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

217 CNN NEWSROOM:

149 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

61 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

10 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

232 AT THIS HOUR:

144 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

72 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

7 12p OUTNUMBERED:

275 INSIDE POLITICS:

115 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

58 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

6 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

13 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

245 CNN NEWSROOM:

121 MTP DAILY:

58 — BLUE BLOODS:

12 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

230 CNN NEWSROOM:

127 KATY TUR REPORTS:

56 AMERICAN AGENDA:

18 BLUE BLOODS:

36 3p STORY, THE:

232 CNN NEWSROOM:

106 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

90 — BLUE BLOODS:

36 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

248 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

119 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

93 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

16 BLUE BLOODS:

33 5p FIVE, THE:

519 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

178 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

11 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

14 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

403 SITUATION ROOM:

174 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

99 SPICER & CO:

11 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

8 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

436 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

228 REIDOUT:

129 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

35 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

9 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

499 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

244 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

152 STINCHFIELD:

15 NEWSNATION PRIME:

10 9p HANNITY:

432 CNN TONIGHT:

215 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

266 PRIME NEWS:

14 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

11 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

378 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

199 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

170 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

21 BANFIELD:

7 11p GUTFELD!:

388 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

179 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

121 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

20 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

4

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 636,000

Fox News: 1.936 million

MSNBC: 915,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 145,00

Fox News: 301,000

MSNBC: 106,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 842,000

Fox News: 2.874 million

MSNBC: 1.651 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 220,000

Fox News: 436,000

MSNBC: 196,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

