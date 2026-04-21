CNN’s Scott Jennings Slams Tucker Carlson Over Trump Beef: ‘He’s Kind of a Moron’

CNN political pundit and resident MAGA fan Scott Jennings skewered Tucker Carlson on Tuesday for apologizing to his fans for endorsing President Donald Trump during the 2024 election, with Jennings saying Carlson sounded like a “moron.”

Carlson — while interviewing his brother Buckley Carlson on his show on Monday — said he felt “terrible” for “misleading” his viewers and backing Trump.

The former Fox News star has been complaining about Trump striking Iran for the last month. He called the war “disgusting and evil” on February 28 — the same day joint U.S. and Israeli strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. He also said the war is being “waged” strictly on behalf of Israel.

Trump has bashed Carlson several times recently for his criticism, calling him and other war skeptics like Megyn Kelly “NUT JOBS”; the president also said Carlson suffers from “LOW IQ.”

Jennings defended the president on Tuesday, saying Carlson is a stooge if he believes Trump betrayed his MAGA base by attacking Iran.

“I mean, is he now claiming he had no idea that Donald Trump held the position that he would never permit Iran to have nuclear weapons?” Jennings said. “If that’s what he’s saying today, he’s kind of a moron. I mean, I don’t know how else to put it, or he’s willfully misleading people.”

He continued, “The president was clear he’ll never let them have nuclear weapons” during his first term and during his 2024 campaign. There have been a number of decades-old clips circulating on social media of Trump saying he’d attack Iran since the war started, too.

Jennings said a moment earlier it would shock a lot of people if Carlson actually wished now that Kamala Harris had beaten Trump.

“That will come as a surprise to, I’m sure, a lot of people who used to view Tucker Carlson as a conservative,” Jennings said.

Watch above via The Arena With Kasie Hunt.

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