Democrats are chalking up a major victory in Virginia after a redistricting vote earned them the chance to flip four House seats currently held by Republicans.

Decision Desk HQ and others projected just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday that Democrats were set to win in the redistricting fight, earning a congressional map that further favors their side.

Yes has officially overtaken No after a large drop in Fairfax. We don't anticipate No to retake the lead at any point tonight. pic.twitter.com/o0cHgYskYA — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) April 22, 2026

CNN’s Jeff Zeleny reported to Anderson Cooper when the vote count stood at 1.31 million in favor of the plan and 1.29 million against it.

He said:

CNN can project that the redistricting effort in Virginia has prevailed, that means the vote yes side, which largely will give Democrats up to four more seats in the House of Representatives, has defeated the vote no side. You can see the numbers there on your screen. They’re still coming in. And one of the reasons that we are projecting this now is that the vote in Fairfax County, which is a largely Democratic area [and] often slow to come in on election nights, but it’s now beginning to come in. So when you look at that, as well as the Democratic vote and other Democratic strong areas, this is why we’re projecting the yes side of this. Anderson, if you step back at this really a year into this redistricting fight that the president started with the the Texas effort, followed by California and now Virginia, it really is a wash now.

Zeleny called the vote a “big deal” with the midterms just months away and Democrats looking to take control of Congress as President Donald Trump’s poll numbers continue to drop.

The reporter also chalked the victory up as a “major win” for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), who has been at the center of Democrats’ congressional redistricting fights.

“This is a major win for him,” Zeleny said. “The yes side is going to prevail, CNN is projecting, so a big deal in the midterm election fight now just six months away here in D.C.”

Watch above via CNN.

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