Fox News’ late-night talk show, Gutfled!, continues to score in the ratings, decimating its time slot competition.

The Greg Gutfeld hosted 11 p.m. show brought in 1.97 million total viewers on Thursday night, far surpassing Don Lemon and MSNBC’s The 11th Hour, which raked in 347,000 and 779,000 total viewers respectively.

Gutfeld also hit above his weight for an 11 p.m. show in the key 25-54 age demographic, bringing in 343,000 demo viewers. That was enough to beat out every CNN and MSNBC show in the demo.

Rachel Maddow led the non-Fox programs with 311,000 demo viewers. No CNN show crossed 200,000 viewers in the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

972 NEW DAY:

262 MORNING JOE:

788 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

23 ELEMENTARY:

43 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1330 NEW DAY:

365 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

78 MORNING IN AMERICA:

16 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1621 NEW DAY:

463 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1770 CNN NEWSROOM:

499 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

780 NATIONAL REPORT:

163 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1732 CNN NEWSROOM:

556 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

708 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

68 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1797 AT THIS HOUR:

603 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

603 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

121 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1831 INSIDE POLITICS:

605 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

662 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

206 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

184 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1463 CNN NEWSROOM:

617 MTP DAILY:

651 — BLUE BLOODS:

164 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1514 CNN NEWSROOM:

634 KATY TUR REPORTS:

761 AMERICAN AGENDA:

191 BLUE BLOODS:

223 3p STORY, THE:

1728 CNN NEWSROOM:

625 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

774 — BLUE BLOODS:

310 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1678 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

693 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1257 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

264 BLUE BLOODS:

414 5p FIVE, THE:

3598 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

669 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

226 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

150 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2702 SITUATION ROOM:

516 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1244 SPICER & CO:

315 DONLON REPORT, THE:

35 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2268 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

587 REIDOUT:

1177 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

460 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

17 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3570 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

776 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1397 STINCHFIELD:

276 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

78 9p HANNITY:

3125 CNN TONIGHT:

582 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2355 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

196 NEWSNATION PRIME:

36 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2470 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

557 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1519 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

204 BANFIELD:

44 11p GUTFELD!:

1971 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

347 11TH HOUR:

779 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

117 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

16

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

165 NEW DAY:

43 MORNING JOE:

77 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

4 ELEMENTARY:

11 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

193 NEW DAY:

60 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

8 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

241 NEW DAY:

68 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

334 CNN NEWSROOM:

62 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

54 NATIONAL REPORT:

29 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

291 CNN NEWSROOM:

102 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

66 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

2 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

283 AT THIS HOUR:

132 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

64 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

9 12p OUTNUMBERED:

245 INSIDE POLITICS:

115 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

82 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

39 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

22 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

198 CNN NEWSROOM:

115 MTP DAILY:

64 — BLUE BLOODS:

18 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

240 CNN NEWSROOM:

119 KATY TUR REPORTS:

78 AMERICAN AGENDA:

32 BLUE BLOODS:

18 3p STORY, THE:

287 CNN NEWSROOM:

132 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

84 — BLUE BLOODS:

23 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

254 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

151 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

102 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

35 BLUE BLOODS:

58 5p FIVE, THE:

520 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

184 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

27 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

17 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

408 SITUATION ROOM:

140 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

90 SPICER & CO:

55 DONLON REPORT, THE:

6 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

362 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

169 REIDOUT:

119 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

94 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

559 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

175 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

143 STINCHFIELD:

77 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

23 9p HANNITY:

457 CNN TONIGHT:

169 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

311 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

67 NEWSNATION PRIME:

4 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

428 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

134 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

142 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

61 BANFIELD:

15 11p GUTFELD!:

343 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

74 11TH HOUR:

85 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

28 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

9

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 510,000

Fox: 1.89 million

MSNBC: 934,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 110,000

Fox News: 305,000

MSNBC: 93,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 638,000

Fox News: 3.05 million

MSNBC: 1.75 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 159,000

Fox News: 481,000

MSNBC: 199,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

