The show — or the speech in this case — must go on.

President Donald Trump said he is making his big Fourth of July speech on Saturday night “no matter what,” Fox News anchor Bret Baier reported. Baier talked to Trump about it as a thunderstorm and brutal heat forced the Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C. to evacuate attendees and send them looking for shelter nearby.

That storm also led to questions about whether Trump would make his planned speech from the Lincoln Memorial at around 10:00 p.m. ET. Trump told Baier he’s making the speech, even if it has to be a “little bit shorter” and later in the night — even at 2:00 a.m.

The president called Baier as he was watching the anchor speak to World War II veterans who were sheltering inside from the storm.

“[Trump] said those veterans had to go through bad weather on D-Day. I am going through bad weather,” Baier said Trump told him. “No matter what happens, I am delivering this speech.”

The president then posted about his plans shortly after on Truth Social.

“Storms bring luck to whatever the occasion. They also make events a little bit more exciting!” Trump said. “We will wait it out, I don’t care if it’s 2:00 O’Clock in the morning, or in one hour from now.”

He continued:

Looks like it is going to pass, they always do. I will be there no matter what, but the “what” usually turns out to be a good thing. It’s Saturday night, LETS HAVE SOME FUN, even if we are out late tonight. They say 11:00 O’Clock for the speech. Who cares??? Remember two weeks ago when the big UFC Event was at 100% chance of heavy rain, all week long, and just minutes before the card started. Well, there wasn’t a single drop, and the fights turned out to be among the greatest in history, an event for the ages. Our great veterans, especially the old timers, many of whom are there, went through hellfire, and it didn’t stop them. It’s not going to stop us either! I’m not going to let some rain stop our 250th. I’m leaving the White House soon. God Bless America! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Those comments came after D.C. was rocked by 104-degree heat and thunderstorms on Saturday. U.S. Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley told Fox News that the “rather threatening” lightening spurred authorities to evacuate the Fair “out of an abundance of caution.”

Trump’s speech on Saturday night will honor the nation’s 250th birthday.

Watch above.

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