Fox News Captures Trump Watching Fox News Cover Trump

Fox News captured President Donald Trump watching Fox News cover him on Saturday night as he prepared to give his Fourth of July speech in Washington, D.C. — despite thunderstorms forcing the National Mall to be evacuated hours earlier.

The president was flanked by First Lady Melania Trump when the Fox News camera caught him watching the channel on a big screen. It’s unclear where exactly he was — he had flown back to the White House earlier in the afternoon and appeared to be in small conference room as he waited to make his speech at the Lincoln Memorial.

Trump at one point waved to the Fox News crew as he watched their coverage.

“Ohh he was waving!” Bret Baier said, as he gave Trump a return wave. “I think we just got a wave, okay.”

“We see you! Hi, Mr. President!” Harris Faulkner added.

Sean Hannity, Brian Kilmeade, Dana Perino, and Laura Ingraham were the other Fox News stars on set for the channel’s America 250 bash.

That matrix-breaking moment happened a few hours after lightening forced the Great American State Fair to evacuate thousands of attendees.

Trump was watching Fox News as the channel reported on the chaotic scene at that time too, and he called Baier to tell him he was going through with his planned speech “no matter what.”

The president then posted about his plans shortly after on Truth Social.

“Storms bring luck to whatever the occasion. They also make events a little bit more exciting!” Trump said. “We will wait it out, I don’t care if it’s 2:00 O’Clock in the morning, or in one hour from now.”

He continued:

Looks like it is going to pass, they always do. I will be there no matter what, but the “what” usually turns out to be a good thing. It’s Saturday night, LETS HAVE SOME FUN, even if we are out late tonight. They say 11:00 O’Clock for the speech. Who cares??? Remember two weeks ago when the big UFC Event was at 100% chance of heavy rain, all week long, and just minutes before the card started. Well, there wasn’t a single drop, and the fights turned out to be among the greatest in history, an event for the ages. Our great veterans, especially the old timers, many of whom are there, went through hellfire, and it didn’t stop them. It’s not going to stop us either! I’m not going to let some rain stop our 250th. I’m leaving the White House soon. God Bless America! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump’s speech was bumped from 10:00 p.m. to around 11:00 p.m. ET.

Watch above.

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