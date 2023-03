Cable News Ratings Thursday March 30: Trump Indictment Boosts Ratings, Tucker Carlson Soars Over 4 Million

As news came in Thursday evening that former President Donald Trump would be indicted in New York City, viewers flocked to cable news.

Fox News won the evening, raking in over 3.44 million total viewers across prime time. MSNBC came in second place with 2.59 million total viewers, while CNN lifted to 1.25 million total viewers.

Tucker Carlson led Fox News with 4.19 million total viewers, while Rachel Maddow led MSNBC with 2.92 million total viewers. CNN’s Erin Burnett led her network with 1.52 million total viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

858 CNN THIS MORNING:

267 MORNING JOE:

903 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

14 EARLY MORNING:

15 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1180 CNN THIS MORNING:

338 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

94 MORNING IN AMERICA:

37 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1485 CNN THIS MORNING:

460 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1557 CNN NEWSROOM:

521 MORNING JOE:

921 NATIONAL REPORT:

121 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1648 CNN NEWSROOM:

668 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

711 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

26 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1571 AT THIS HOUR:

578 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

675 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1626 INSIDE POLITICS:

520 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

695 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

88 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1301 CNN NEWSROOM:

522 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

612 — BLUE BLOODS:

99 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1308 CNN NEWSROOM:

535 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

122 BLUE BLOODS:

157 3p STORY, THE:

1182 CNN NEWSROOM:

550 KATY TUR REPORTS:

742 — BLUE BLOODS:

161 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1257 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

506 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1452 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

180 BLUE BLOODS:

202 5p FIVE, THE:

3057 SITUATION ROOM:

708 — SPICER & CO:

161 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

100 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

3033 SITUATION ROOM:

1224 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

2297 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

300 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

36 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3161 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

1521 REIDOUT:

2185 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

415 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

52 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

4188 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1428 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

2412 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

307 CUOMO:

166 9p HANNITY:

3480 DONALD TRUMP INDICTMENT:

1210 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2916 PRIME NEWS:

170 — 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2653 DONALD TRUMP INDICTMENT:

1107 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

2435 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

218 BANFIELD:

115 11p GUTFELD!:

2170 CNN TONIGHT:

579 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1594 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

148 CUOMO:

88

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

114 CNN THIS MORNING:

52 MORNING JOE:

109 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

2 EARLY MORNING:

4 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

194 CNN THIS MORNING:

68 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

9 MORNING IN AMERICA:

5 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

188 CNN THIS MORNING:

92 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

168 CNN NEWSROOM:

98 MORNING JOE:

100 NATIONAL REPORT:

8 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

171 CNN NEWSROOM:

118 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

87 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

5 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

167 AT THIS HOUR:

108 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

90 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

179 INSIDE POLITICS:

96 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

79 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

6 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

158 CNN NEWSROOM:

135 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

62 — BLUE BLOODS:

13 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

149 CNN NEWSROOM:

130 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

16 BLUE BLOODS:

15 3p STORY, THE:

160 CNN NEWSROOM:

112 KATY TUR REPORTS:

65 — BLUE BLOODS:

15 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

181 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

85 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

157 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

17 BLUE BLOODS:

13 5p FIVE, THE:

362 SITUATION ROOM:

138 — SPICER & CO:

23 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

8 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

357 SITUATION ROOM:

261 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

279 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

35 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

6 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

341 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

353 REIDOUT:

301 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

48 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

9 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

555 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

398 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

328 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

43 CUOMO:

26 9p HANNITY:

503 DONALD TRUMP INDICTMENT:

325 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

387 PRIME NEWS:

34 — 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

393 DONALD TRUMP INDICTMENT:

275 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

277 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

33 BANFIELD:

22 11p GUTFELD!:

344 CNN TONIGHT:

143 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

221 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

29 CUOMO:

27

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 688,000

Fox News: 1.88 million

MSNBC: 1.27

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 156,000

Fox News: 247,000

MSNBC: 159,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.25 million

Fox News: 3.44 million

MSNBC: 2.59 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 333,000

Fox News: 484,000

MSNBC: 331,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

