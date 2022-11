Cable News Ratings Thursday November 10: Hannity Lands in Second Place in the Demo

Fox News’s Sean Hannity scored second place in the ratings Thursday in the key 25-54 age demographic.

Hannity raked in 515,000 demo viewers at 9 p.m., just behind Tucker Carlson’s 587,000 demo viewers.

Carlson often lands on top in the demo, but it is rare for Hannity to surpass The Five, which came in sixth place Thursday behind Jesse Watters, Laura Ingraham, and Greg Gutfeld.

Hannity also returned to the top three in terms of total viewers, behind The Five and Tucker Carlson Tonight, which scored first and second place in the ratings — respectively.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1248 CNN THIS MORNING:

394 MORNING JOE:

992 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

19 EARLY MORNING:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1740 CNN THIS MORNING:

509 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

132 MORNING IN AMERICA:

26 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

2102 CNN THIS MORNING:

648 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2158 CNN NEWSROOM:

744 MORNING JOE:

1092 NATIONAL REPORT:

155 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2146 CNN NEWSROOM:

705 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

827 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

25 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

2069 AT THIS HOUR:

746 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

814 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2051 AT THIS HOUR:

791 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

822 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

156 BLUE BLOODS:

120 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1754 CNN NEWSROOM:

784 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

830 — BLUE BLOODS:

181 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1642 CNN NEWSROOM:

753 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

818 AMERICAN AGENDA:

148 BLUE BLOODS:

260 3p STORY, THE:

1753 CNN NEWSROOM:

759 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

937 — BLUE BLOODS:

245 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1804 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

817 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1437 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

227 BLUE BLOODS:

301 5p FIVE, THE:

3629 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

986 — SPICER & CO:

230 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

100 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2906 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

905 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1555 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

224 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

51 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3183 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

958 REIDOUT:

1386 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

275 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

71 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3622 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

1096 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1582 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

206 CUOMO:

110 9p HANNITY:

3376 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

995 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1590 PRIME NEWS:

134 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

105 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2758 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

1121 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1501 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

229 BANFIELD:

86 11p GUTFELD!:

2370 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

820 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1170 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

153 CUOMO:

70

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

203 CNN THIS MORNING:

81 MORNING JOE:

140 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

2 EARLY MORNING:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

252 CNN THIS MORNING:

129 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

17 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

297 CNN THIS MORNING:

137 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

284 CNN NEWSROOM:

140 MORNING JOE:

120 NATIONAL REPORT:

10 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

302 CNN NEWSROOM:

142 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

107 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

3 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

312 AT THIS HOUR:

152 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

108 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

292 AT THIS HOUR:

164 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

100 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

6 BLUE BLOODS:

11 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

299 CNN NEWSROOM:

164 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

97 — BLUE BLOODS:

14 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

255 CNN NEWSROOM:

165 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

95 AMERICAN AGENDA:

12 BLUE BLOODS:

26 3p STORY, THE:

273 CNN NEWSROOM:

159 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

138 — BLUE BLOODS:

26 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

293 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

183 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

178 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

21 BLUE BLOODS:

29 5p FIVE, THE:

466 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

221 — SPICER & CO:

29 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

9 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

417 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

251 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

176 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

27 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

10 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

475 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

234 REIDOUT:

189 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

40 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

12 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

587 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

279 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

206 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

29 CUOMO:

11 9p HANNITY:

515 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

281 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

190 PRIME NEWS:

13 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

16 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

474 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

324 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

177 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

23 BANFIELD:

7 11p GUTFELD!:

470 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

241 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

150 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

19 CUOMO:

13

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 754,000

Fox News: 2.15 million

MSNBC: 1.06 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 182,000

Fox News: 335,000

MSNBC: 137,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.07 million

Fox News: 3.25 million

MSNBC: 1.56 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 295,000

Fox News: 525,000

MSNBC: 191,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com