MSNBC’s Joy Reid landed in first place on her network on Wednesday night.

Reid brought in 1.34 million total viewers, just edging out Ari Melber at 6 p.m. for first place.

Melber brought in 1.329 million total viewers, while Nicolle Wallace had 1.326 million total viewers for third place.

During her time slot, Reid still came in second to Fox News’s Jesse Watters who continued his hot streak with 3.14 million total viewers. CNN’s Erin Burnett came in third place at 7 p.m. with 720,000 total viewers — enough though to lead CNN for the day.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1138 NEW DAY:

321 MORNING JOE:

720 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

32 EARLY MORNING:

12 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1518 NEW DAY:

400 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

83 MORNING IN AMERICA:

35 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1681 NEW DAY:

422 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1744 CNN NEWSROOM:

485 MORNING JOE:

873 NATIONAL REPORT:

128 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1801 CNN NEWSROOM:

575 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

629 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

14 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1857 AT THIS HOUR:

530 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

596 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1970 INSIDE POLITICS:

573 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

614 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

140 BLUE BLOODS:

119 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1665 CNN NEWSROOM:

568 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

599 — BLUE BLOODS:

208 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1608 CNN NEWSROOM:

620 KATY TUR REPORTS:

694 AMERICAN AGENDA:

159 BLUE BLOODS:

292 3p STORY, THE:

1486 CNN NEWSROOM:

619 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

682 — BLUE BLOODS:

283 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1628 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

627 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1326 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

240 BLUE BLOODS:

322 5p FIVE, THE:

3467 SITUATION ROOM:

669 — SPICER & CO:

182 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

92 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2513 SITUATION ROOM:

536 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1329 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

194 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

54 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3138 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

720 REIDOUT:

1340 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

247 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

59 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3703 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

690 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1205 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

174 CUOMO:

136 9p HANNITY:

3368 CNN TONIGHT:

571 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1241 PRIME NEWS:

121 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

81 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2760 CNN TONIGHT:

465 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1289 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

139 BANFIELD:

47 11p GUTFELD!:

2403 CNN TONIGHT:

287 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

790 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

99 CUOMO:

58

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

203 NEW DAY:

54 MORNING JOE:

86 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

3 EARLY MORNING:

2 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

249 NEW DAY:

71 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

12 MORNING IN AMERICA:

1 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

239 NEW DAY:

53 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

200 CNN NEWSROOM:

95 MORNING JOE:

85 NATIONAL REPORT:

13 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

205 CNN NEWSROOM:

105 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

59 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

2 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

209 AT THIS HOUR:

118 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

55 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

243 INSIDE POLITICS:

110 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

48 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

14 BLUE BLOODS:

32 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

247 CNN NEWSROOM:

109 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

55 — BLUE BLOODS:

37 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

233 CNN NEWSROOM:

118 KATY TUR REPORTS:

54 AMERICAN AGENDA:

20 BLUE BLOODS:

59 3p STORY, THE:

220 CNN NEWSROOM:

124 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

63 — BLUE BLOODS:

35 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

207 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

126 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

104 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

27 BLUE BLOODS:

34 5p FIVE, THE:

387 SITUATION ROOM:

109 — SPICER & CO:

20 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

17 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

318 SITUATION ROOM:

125 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

112 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

12 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

20 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

378 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

179 REIDOUT:

132 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

17 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

21 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

550 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

142 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

100 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

12 CUOMO:

41 9p HANNITY:

467 CNN TONIGHT:

117 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

111 PRIME NEWS:

8 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

24 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

371 CNN TONIGHT:

107 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

92 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

9 BANFIELD:

11 11p GUTFELD!:

421 CNN TONIGHT:

71 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

82 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

9 CUOMO:

14

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 496,000

Fox News: 2.02 million

MSNBC: 849,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 99,000

Fox News: 284,000

MSNBC: 78,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 575,000

Fox News: 3.28 million

MSNBC: 1.24 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 122,000

Fox News: 463,000

MSNBC: 101,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com