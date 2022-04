Cable News Ratings Tuesday April 19: MSNBC Doubles CNN Across Prime Time in Total Viewers

MSNBC and CNN continue to split second place in the cable news ratings as MSNBC scores the second-largest audience and CNN lands in second in the key 25-54 age demographic.

In both day time and prime time averages Tuesday, CNN beat MSNBC in the demo. Meanwhile, MSNBC handily beat CNN in terms of total viewers.

CNN averaged 661,000 viewers across prime time, while averaged 1.31 million average viewers across prime time.

MSNBC, led by Rachel Maddow, scored 6 prime time shows Tuesday night with more than a million viewers. No CNN show brought in more than 770,000 total viewers.

Fox News continued to dominate the ratings, landing in first place across day time and prime time.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1072 NEW DAY:

367 MORNING JOE:

740 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

34 ELEMENTARY:

26 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1435 NEW DAY:

385 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

111 MORNING IN AMERICA:

23 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1830 NEW DAY:

461 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2038 CNN NEWSROOM:

544 MORNING JOE:

813 NATIONAL REPORT:

177 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1899 CNN NEWSROOM:

627 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

545 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

89 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1763 AT THIS HOUR:

714 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

530 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

164 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1931 INSIDE POLITICS:

755 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

559 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

145 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

196 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1550 CNN NEWSROOM:

724 MTP DAILY:

555 — BLUE BLOODS:

181 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1563 CNN NEWSROOM:

730 KATY TUR REPORTS:

542 AMERICAN AGENDA:

186 BLUE BLOODS:

229 3p STORY, THE:

1515 CNN NEWSROOM:

769 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

537 — BLUE BLOODS:

273 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1509 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

770 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1052 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

233 BLUE BLOODS:

372 5p FIVE, THE:

3328 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

687 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

262 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

135 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2587 SITUATION ROOM:

622 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1206 SPICER & CO:

260 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

40 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2569 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

639 REIDOUT:

1055 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

373 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

34 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3341 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

729 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1029 STINCHFIELD:

280 NEWSNATION PRIME:

41 9p HANNITY:

2670 CNN TONIGHT:

628 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1779 PRIME NEWS:

158 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

39 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2049 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

626 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1129 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

157 BANFIELD:

31 11p GUTFELD!:

1772 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

449 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

693 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

138 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

30

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

262 NEW DAY:

55 MORNING JOE:

82 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

13 ELEMENTARY:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

311 NEW DAY:

83 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

20 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

340 NEW DAY:

111 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

318 CNN NEWSROOM:

113 MORNING JOE:

108 NATIONAL REPORT:

37 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

336 CNN NEWSROOM:

136 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

73 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

7 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

272 AT THIS HOUR:

120 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

82 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

15 12p OUTNUMBERED:

315 INSIDE POLITICS:

155 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

54 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

30 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

20 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

224 CNN NEWSROOM:

157 MTP DAILY:

47 — BLUE BLOODS:

19 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

246 CNN NEWSROOM:

137 KATY TUR REPORTS:

37 AMERICAN AGENDA:

25 BLUE BLOODS:

24 3p STORY, THE:

196 CNN NEWSROOM:

133 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

46 — BLUE BLOODS:

22 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

222 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

153 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

85 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

33 BLUE BLOODS:

36 5p FIVE, THE:

425 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

133 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

29 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

12 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

425 SITUATION ROOM:

168 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

134 SPICER & CO:

24 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

6 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

409 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

212 REIDOUT:

123 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

26 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

10 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

581 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

205 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

124 STINCHFIELD:

30 NEWSNATION PRIME:

12 9p HANNITY:

408 CNN TONIGHT:

167 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

202 PRIME NEWS:

21 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

7 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

307 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

163 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

121 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

20 BANFIELD:

5 11p GUTFELD!:

315 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

112 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

84 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

19 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

3

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 583,000

Fox News: 1.83 million

MSNBC: 792,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 134,00

Fox News: 302,000

MSNBC: 86,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 661,000

Fox News: 2.69 million

MSNBC: 1.31 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 178,000

Fox News: 432,000

MSNBC: 149,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

