CNN Panel Melts Down as MAGA Podcaster Claims There’s Video Proof of Voter Fraud

CNN host Abby Phillip challenged pro-Trump podcaster Emily Austin to bring her “evidence” after Austin claimed she had “videos” showing mail-in voting was “not secure,” causing a furious clash among panelists.

The on-air throwdown came the same day as a Supreme Court ruling that states can count mail-in ballots that arrive after Election Day, provided they are postmarked by then, rejecting a Trump administration challenge to the practice. In a 5-4 decision, the justices upheld a Mississippi law allowing election officials to count mail ballots postmarked on or before Election Day if they arrive within five days.

Austin was in the middle of pushing President Donald Trump’s claims that mail-in voting produced election fraud and demanding Voter ID be enforced when she urged co-panelist Charles Blow, a New York Times columnist, to check out “videos” on YouTube of “one person dumping in mail-in ballots” during the last election.

“Where’s your evidence that they are not secure?” Blow asked.

Austin replied: “I think, first of all, the fact that we do not have to show ID is a disgrace. Number two, I will find you videos, including 2024 in Connecticut, when you have, on a security camera, one person dumping in mail-in ballots.”

“I‘m not going to watch — I‘m not going to watch a YouTube video,” Blow said.

“Of course you don‘t want to watch it, because it goes against your agenda,” Austin snapped back. “But if you opened your eyes and saw something that goes against what you believe, you‘ll see that it is not secure.”

Philip attempted to interject, but the clash continued.

“Ma’am, we are not the same — don‘t tell me to open my eyes,” Blow laughed, as Austin continued to talk over him.

“What about a better argument than, ‘Oh, that doesn’t happen’ – ” Austin replied.

“Hold on,” Phillip cut in. “Let me just, let Emily finish her — what she was claiming, because she said — you said that there was a video in Connecticut. What‘s the point of the video?”

Austin started again: “My point is that mail-in ballots are not secure because they are-”

“No, no, what’s the point? Hold on,” Phillip said, pressing her on her claim. “What‘s the point of the video in Connecticut that you‘re talking about? What happened in Connecticut?”

“One person dumped multiple mail-in ballots,” Austin said.

“And then what happened? You said it was on video. And was that person charged?” Phillip asked.

“I don‘t know,” the podcaster said.

Stunned, Phillip retorted: “You don’t know? You’re telling me there’s massive fraud and it’s caught on video and you can’t tell me if it’s real or not? Whether the person was charged or not?”

“I hope he was charged,” Austin said. “How many instances were not caught on camera?”

“We’re all the way down in conspiracy theories,” Blow laughed again.

Austin replied, “Listen, if you have video evidence-”

As Blow continued to talk he mocked the “ridiculous” idea that there was no voter I.D. in the U.S., pointing out at that several states implement it: “So do you believe that? Actually? In 50 states that nobody has to show any voter ID?”

“I didn’t say nobody. Everyone should be required-” Austin began, but Blow cut in again to press her on what states had voter ID laws, prompting the podcaster to deflect.

“It’s a joke,” Austin quipped.

“You’re a joke because you didn’t answer that question!” Blow shot back.

Watch above via CNN.

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