Cable News Ratings Tuesday December 6: CNN and MSNBC See Big Boost For Coverage of Georgia Election

CNN and MSNBC saw a big boost in the ratings during their coverage of Georgia’s Senate runoff election Tuesday night, even overtaking Fox News in certain demos during the 10 p.m. hour.

While Fox News saw a bump from its usual ratings and still beat the competition overall, MSNBC and CNN more than doubled their numbers across key metrics in prime time.

At 10, the hour in which the race was called for Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, CNN’s election coverage was hosted by Jake Tapper, Pamela Brown and a slew of other network stars.

CNN drew 1.94 million viewers overall and an impressive 550,000 in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic.

MSNBC also saw big numbers Tuesday night, drawing 3.19 million viewers overall and 512,000 in the demo.

Fox News, which aired mostly regular programming all night, drew 2.88 million viewers overall and 480,000 demo viewers in the 10 p.m. hour for Laura Ingraham’s show.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

963 CNN THIS MORNING:

300 MORNING JOE:

890 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

15 EARLY MORNING:

14 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1352 CNN THIS MORNING:

373 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

96 MORNING IN AMERICA:

32 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1644 CNN THIS MORNING:

517 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1788 CNN NEWSROOM:

631 MORNING JOE:

879 NATIONAL REPORT:

177 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1859 CNN NEWSROOM:

664 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

729 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

52 11a SR/CAPITOL POLICE CEREMNY:

1424 [11:20 AM-11:44 AM] AT THIS HOUR:

577 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

732 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1537 INSIDE POLITICS:

624 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

766 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

148 BLUE BLOODS:

89 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1407 CNN NEWSROOM:

614 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

847 — BLUE BLOODS:

159 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1321 CNN NEWSROOM:

676 KATY TUR REPORTS:

906 AMERICAN AGENDA:

172 BLUE BLOODS:

223 3p STORY, THE:

1494 CNN NEWSROOM:

768 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

950 — BLUE BLOODS:

283 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1704 ELECTION NIGHT AMER CONT:

931 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1663 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

198 BLUE BLOODS:

363 5p FIVE, THE:

3540 ELECTION NIGHT AMER CONT:

1013 — SPICER & CO:

247 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

124 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2769 ELECTION NIGHT AMER CONT:

961 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1809 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

178 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

90 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3005 ELECTION NIGHT AMER CONT:

1344 DECISION 2022:

2224 VOTE FOR AMERICA: GEORGIA:

166 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

64 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3274 ELECTION NIGHT AMER CONT:

1505 DECISION 2022:

2760 — CUOMO:

86 9p HANNITY:

3299 ELECTION NIGHT AMER CONT:

1640 DECISION 2022:

2960 — DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

85 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2881 ELECTION NIGHT AMER CONT:

1940 DECISION 2022:

3195 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

138 BANFIELD:

57 11p GUTFELD!:

2090 ELECTION NIGHT AMER CONT:

1605 DECISION 2022:

2363 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

52 NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

62

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

184 CNN THIS MORNING:

56 MORNING JOE:

104 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

0 EARLY MORNING:

2 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

212 CNN THIS MORNING:

71 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

9 MORNING IN AMERICA:

5 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

205 CNN THIS MORNING:

106 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

200 CNN NEWSROOM:

104 MORNING JOE:

78 NATIONAL REPORT:

12 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

195 CNN NEWSROOM:

92 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

57 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

7 11a SR/CAPITOL POLICE CEREMNY:

145 [11:20 AM-11:44 AM] AT THIS HOUR:

88 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

76 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

166 INSIDE POLITICS:

102 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

85 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

20 BLUE BLOODS:

9 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

172 CNN NEWSROOM:

111 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

72 — BLUE BLOODS:

18 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

174 CNN NEWSROOM:

124 KATY TUR REPORTS:

92 AMERICAN AGENDA:

17 BLUE BLOODS:

29 3p STORY, THE:

184 CNN NEWSROOM:

104 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

90 — BLUE BLOODS:

23 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

183 ELECTION NIGHT AMER CONT:

165 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

163 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

17 BLUE BLOODS:

48 5p FIVE, THE:

381 ELECTION NIGHT AMER CONT:

176 — SPICER & CO:

21 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

17 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

344 ELECTION NIGHT AMER CONT:

218 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

183 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

12 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

28 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

382 ELECTION NIGHT AMER CONT:

333 DECISION 2022:

303 VOTE FOR AMERICA: GEORGIA:

15 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

19 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

555 ELECTION NIGHT AMER CONT:

406 DECISION 2022:

414 — CUOMO:

13 9p HANNITY:

570 ELECTION NIGHT AMER CONT:

470 DECISION 2022:

489 — DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

7 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

480 ELECTION NIGHT AMER CONT:

550 DECISION 2022:

512 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

14 BANFIELD:

6 11p GUTFELD!:

391 ELECTION NIGHT AMER CONT:

421 DECISION 2022:

380 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

7 NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

8

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 875,000

Fox News: 1.88 million

MSNBC: 1.41 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 195,000

Fox News: 266,000

MSNBC: 185,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.69

Fox News: 3.15 million

MSNBC: 2.97 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 475,000

Fox News: 535,000

MSNBC: 472,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

