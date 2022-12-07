Republican Senator Blasts Party’s Election Strategy — With NRSC Chair Standing Right Behind Him

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) blasted the GOP’s election strategy – with the chairman of the GOP’s Senate campaign arm standing behind him – following Republican candidate Herschel Walker losing the Georgia Senate runoff to incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Braun said emphatically that “candidate quality does count.”

He then blasted the overall direction of the GOP’s strategy in this election year.

“We are basically for nothing and we complain about it along the way and then say ‘Maybe we’ll tell you how after we’re elected,” he said. “It’s not going to work.”

Watch:

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) blasts Republican strategy after Herschel Walker’s loss, with NRSC Chairman Rick Scott (R-FL) standing right behind him: “Candidate quality does count … We are basically for nothing … and then say, ‘Well, maybe we’ll tell you after we’re elected.’” pic.twitter.com/pZ04zE3e4W — The Recount (@therecount) December 7, 2022

Candidate quality does count. And then you could never have anything that’s going to resonate generally if there’s not a clear plan of what you’re for. We are basically for nothing and we complain about it along the way and then say ‘Maybe we’ll tell you how after we’re elected.’ It’s not going to work. Democrats are political enterprisers. This place is kind of their growth business and cathedral all wrapped into one. We are flat-footed and we’re going to keep seeing the same results if we don’t do something different. Walker came under fire for allegedly paying for women he slept with to have abortions and for domestic violence. During a speech in the final weeks leading to the runoff, he rambled about werewolves and vampires.

The GOP failed to flip a Senate seat in 2022. Every incumbent senator won re-election. Biden became the first president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt to not have a senator from his own party lose re-election.

Watch above via CSPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com