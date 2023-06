Cable News Ratings Tuesday June 13: Fox News Just Beats MSNBC, CNN In Distant Third As Trump News Dominates Coverage

Fox News just topped MSNBC on Tuesday as coverage of Donald Trump’s Miami courthouse appearance and post-arraignment speech dominated the day.

Fox brought in 2.42 million total viewers in prime time and 295,000 demo viewers to beat MSNBC’s 2.41 million total viewers and 273,000 demo viewers. CNN landed in third place with 948,000 total prime time viewers and 220,000 demo viewers. Last week, MSNBC snapped Fox’s 120-week run as the highest-rated cable news network in prime time.

In total day, Fox won with 1.61 million average total viewers, compared to MSNBC’s 1.58 million. Fox also led in the demo with 206,000 viewers over MSNBC’s 200,000. CNN landed in third with 836,000 average total day viewers and 176,000 demo viewers.

Fox’s top-rated show The Five still won the day with 2.98 million total viewers, beating Fox’s airing of Trump’s prime time speech, which boosted the 8 p.m. hour to 2.4 million viewers, and Hannity’s 9 p.m. hour to 2.87 million total viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

809 CNN THIS MORNING:

306 MORNING JOE:

1168 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

41 MORNING IN AMERICA:

38 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1111 CNN THIS MORNING:

464 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

209 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1310 CNN THIS MORNING:

608 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1301 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

619 MORNING JOE:

1260 NATIONAL REPORT:

264 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1394 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

714 ANA CABRERA REPORTS:

1041 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

53 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1452 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

693 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

1035 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1377 INSIDE POLITICS:

924 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

1334 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

260 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1458 TRUMP ARREST/ARRAIGNMENT:

1232 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

1846 — NEWSNATION NOW:

66 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1725 TRUMP ARREST/ARRAIGNMENT:

1544 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

361 NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

58 3p STORY, THE:

1747 TRUMP ARREST/ARRAIGNMENT:

1569 KATY TUR REPORTS:

2302 — — 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1734 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1258 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

2257 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

459 NEWSNATION NOW W/ BERLIE:

75 5p FIVE, THE:

2984 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1112 — CARL HIGBIE FRONTLINE:

361 HILL, THE:

66 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2028 SITUATION ROOM:

928 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

2138 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

409 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

58 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2454 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

1000 REIDOUT:

1848 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

578 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

58 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

2413 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1036 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

2356 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

832 NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

141 9p HANNITY:

2867 TRUMP ARREST/ARRAIGNMENT:

994 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

2448 CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:

612 — 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1979 TRUMP ARREST/ARRAIGNMENT:

814 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

2418 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

361 BANFIELD:

83 11p GUTFELD!:

1607 TRUMP ARREST/ARRAIGNMENT:

610 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1514 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

201 NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

59

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

124 CNN THIS MORNING:

74 MORNING JOE:

132 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

6 MORNING IN AMERICA:

6 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

157 CNN THIS MORNING:

101 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

30 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

163 CNN THIS MORNING:

116 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

140 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

123 MORNING JOE:

165 NATIONAL REPORT:

26 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

148 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

161 ANA CABRERA REPORTS:

140 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

10 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

172 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

147 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

150 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

147 INSIDE POLITICS:

176 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

181 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

15 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

186 TRUMP ARREST/ARRAIGNMENT:

240 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

219 — NEWSNATION NOW:

8 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

222 TRUMP ARREST/ARRAIGNMENT:

314 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

33 NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

8 3p STORY, THE:

179 TRUMP ARREST/ARRAIGNMENT:

287 KATY TUR REPORTS:

311 — — 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

209 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

237 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

286 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

42 NEWSNATION NOW W/ BERLIE:

5 5p FIVE, THE:

333 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

180 — CARL HIGBIE FRONTLINE:

39 HILL, THE:

3 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

243 SITUATION ROOM:

211 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

250 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

42 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

4 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

254 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

243 REIDOUT:

248 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

48 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

5 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

261 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

231 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

291 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

75 NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

31 9p HANNITY:

348 TRUMP ARREST/ARRAIGNMENT:

237 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

291 CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:

57 — 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

275 TRUMP ARREST/ARRAIGNMENT:

191 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

237 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

43 BANFIELD:

16 11p GUTFELD!:

300 TRUMP ARREST/ARRAIGNMENT:

164 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

193 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

26 NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

15

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 836,000

Fox News: 1.61 million

MSNBC: 1.59 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 176,000

Fox News: 206,000

MSNBC: 200,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 948,000

Fox News: 2.42 million

MSNBC: 2.41 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 220,000

Fox News: 295,000

MSNBC: 273,000

