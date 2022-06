MSNBC notched a rare win over Fox News on Tuesday as the network’s ratings received a major boost from the January 6 hearings.

MSNBC raked in 1.734 million total viewers on Tuesday, just enough to beat Fox News’s 1.715 million total viewers.

CNN came in third place with 1.079 million total viewers.

MSNBC averaged some 3.52 million total viewers between 1 and 3 p.m. during the hearings. CNN averaged 2.647 million total viewers during that time period, while Fox News brought in an average of 979,000 viewers — a significant drop from the network’s regular programming.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1057 NEW DAY:

288 MORNING JOE:

883 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

30 EARLY MORNING:

14 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1329 NEW DAY:

350 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

78 MORNING IN AMERICA:

35 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1597 NEW DAY:

436 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1603 CNN NEWSROOM:

525 MORNING JOE:

1017 NATIONAL REPORT:

108 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1546 CNN NEWSROOM:

645 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

792 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

97 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1524 AT THIS HOUR:

656 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

829 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

120 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1670 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

1224 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

1555 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

174 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

161 1p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

1059 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

2647 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

3518 — BLUE BLOODS:

166 2p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

900 — — AMERICAN AGENDA:

152 BLUE BLOODS:

226 3p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

1077 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

2319 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

2640 — BLUE BLOODS:

247 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1295 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1599 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

2212 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

190 BLUE BLOODS:

267 5p FIVE, THE:

3119 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1258 — SPICER & CO:

219 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

106 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2430 SITUATION ROOM:

1067 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1944 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

251 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

28 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2833 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

1235 REIDOUT:

1695 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

279 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

20 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3133 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1240 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

2773 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

206 NEWSNATION PRIME:

28 9p HANNITY:

2577 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1172 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

3041 PRIME NEWS:

111 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

40 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2303 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

1169 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

2448 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

209 BANFIELD:

28 11p GUTFELD!:

2170 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

815 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1612 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

113 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

27

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

168 NEW DAY:

48 MORNING JOE:

113 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

4 EARLY MORNING:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

206 NEW DAY:

78 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

10 MORNING IN AMERICA:

8 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

218 NEW DAY:

89 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

218 CNN NEWSROOM:

108 MORNING JOE:

113 NATIONAL REPORT:

11 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

201 CNN NEWSROOM:

165 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

100 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

5 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

204 AT THIS HOUR:

158 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

111 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

9 12p OUTNUMBERED:

210 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

266 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

167 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

21 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

23 1p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

121 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

577 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

449 — BLUE BLOODS:

18 2p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

143 — — AMERICAN AGENDA:

15 BLUE BLOODS:

23 3p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

168 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

476 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

378 — BLUE BLOODS:

33 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

164 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

346 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

290 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

16 BLUE BLOODS:

36 5p FIVE, THE:

368 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

329 — SPICER & CO:

15 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

10 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

334 SITUATION ROOM:

302 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

272 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

23 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

5 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

392 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

335 REIDOUT:

250 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

39 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

5 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

574 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

300 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

378 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

17 NEWSNATION PRIME:

4 9p HANNITY:

403 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

275 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

410 PRIME NEWS:

6 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

8 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

346 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

289 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

290 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

31 BANFIELD:

1 11p GUTFELD!:

381 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

218 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

224 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

29 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

5

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.08 million

Fox News: 1.71 million

MSNBC: 1.73 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 252,000

Fox News: 253,000

MSNBC: 231,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.20 million

Fox News: 2.67 million

MSNBC: 2.70 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 288,000

Fox News: 441,000

MSNBC: 352,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

