CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Straight-Up Asks Ex-Trump Ally MTG ‘Do You Really Think The President Should Be Removed?’

CNN anchor and senior White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins straight-up asked now-former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) if she “really thinks” President Donald Trump “should be removed from office.”

Greene’s disillusionment with Trump began with the Epstein Files but escalated dramatically with his threat to destroy the “whole civilization” of Iran. The president also sparked her anger (and other MAGA figures’) with his now-deleted post depicting himself as Jesus — which he claimed he thought carried medical connotations rather than messianic ones.

On Monday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Collins asked if Greene stood by her call to oust Trump over his behavior:

KAITLAN COLLINS: Yes, that post last week got a lot more attention, where the President said, A whole civilization will die tonight.

And Congresswoman — former Congresswoman Greene, you posted about that, after the President had made that threat. He went off on Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, several people who have been pretty big champions of his in the past, and he also went after you. You responded to that post about, a whole civilization will die with, in all caps, 25th Amendment and three exclamation points.

Do you really think that the President should be removed from office?

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: I think we have to truly question the mental stability of any president that threatens to wipe out an entire civilization of people. That would include all the innocent people in that country that have nothing to do with the war, especially after President Trump said, this was about freeing the Iranian people from the Iranian regime. So, for him to call to wipe out an entire civilization of people, it is absolutely wrong.

But here, I want to talk tonight about the reason why we’re having this discussion, is Ro Khanna and I both are willing to say that the current center of right and left that have been coming together for decades have failed Americans.

And Ro and I, just like he said, we’re completely different. I’m unapologetically pro-life. I’m against the trans agenda on children. I’m against the Green New Deal. I’m for very secure borders, and a strong economy, and a smaller government.

But the current center right and left, that coalition in America, have got us in $40 trillion in debt, have funded foreign war after foreign war after foreign war, and now funding another one, and they will be, and we don’t know how long this will go. And it’s gotten to a point where Americans can’t afford life, Kaitlan.

And so, Ro and I, we exchanged comments on social media, saying that we recognize how (inaudible) for the left and the right to come together and find issues that we can work together on. But Ro and I did that on the Epstein files, and it was incredibly important.

And there’s also issues such as funding foreign (inaudible) foreign governments that we share that in common, and we know this (inaudible) that Americans are going in. So, I think this is an important conversation worth having.