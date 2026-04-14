‘Gosh, Everything is So Expensive’: Fox Host Reacts to Spike in Child Costs Since 2023

Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt reacted to the massive rise in child-raising costs since 2023 on Tuesday, remarking that “everything is so expensive” now.

“It’s expensive to raise a child. It’s gone up 30% actually, nearly 30% over the past three years,” reported Earhardt during a segment on Fox & Friends. “It costs more than $300,000 to raise a child in the United States nowadays.”

Co-host Lawrence Jones weighed in, “Apparently it’s all about where you live, and the most expensive places are Hawaii, Maryland, and Massachusetts. Of course, the South you get a break,” noting that it was up to $23,000 cheaper to raise a child in the Southern U.S.

“Gosh, everything is so expensive,” reacted Earhardt. “And what happens when you have a child is [you’re no longer] buying things for yourself. Everything goes to that child. You think about them constantly. I mean, it depends. It depends on if you’re doing public school, private school. It depends on if you’re saving for college. It depends on if you, you know, all their clothes, all their school supplies, the backpacks. I mean, it all just adds up. All their sports, the sports are expensive. All the uniforms you have to buy for the sports.”

Co-host Brian Kilmeade noted, “Right, and that’s by the way the bare minimum, they say, with money.”

Kilmeade then promoted President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill with a graphic, which read, “How the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Helps Parents.”

“I think the coolest thing is the Trump Accounts, at $1,000 per newborn,” he said. “When people have a birthday present, you have to go to a two-year-old’s birthday party, which, what do you get them? Well, what you get them now is here’s a bond or here’s a deposit for the Trump Account.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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