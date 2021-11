Fox News’ late-night comedy show Gutfeld! topped 2 million total viewers on Tuesday night, crushing its time slot competition.

The Greg Gutfeld-hosted talk show also more than doubled its competition in the key 25-54 age demographic. Gutfeld! Pulled in 456,000 demo viewers compared to 135,000 for Anderson Cooper 360 and 167,000 for 11th Hour with Brian Williams.

In terms of total viewers, Anderson Cooper’s 459,000 viewers and Brian Williams’ 1.1 million viewers lagged far behind Gutfled! — which drew 2.01 million total viewers.

The 11 p.m. Gutfeld! also fared better than Fox’s daytime slate, outperforming every show on the network that aired before 5 p.m. All Fox News shows from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. beat Gutfeld, however.

Gutfeld himself pulls down double duty at Fox News, as he also is a co-host of The Five, which regularly dukes it out with Tucker Carlson Tonight for the top spot in cable news.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 603,000

Fox: 1.84 million

MSNBC: 992,000 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 141,000

Fox News: 312,000

MSNBC: 123,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 723,000

Fox News: 3.08 million

MSNBC: 1.64 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 191,000

Fox News: 534,000

MSNBC: 230,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

