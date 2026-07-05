Rep. James Comer (R-KY) slammed Republican senators for failing to pass the SAVE America Act and questioned whether they are pathetic wimps during an appearance on The Big Weekend Show on Fox News on Sunday.

“Are you that weak? That’s my question to any Republican senator — are you that weak? To where if you vote for a valid ID to be shown to vote, you’re gonna get beat in your home state?” Comer went off. “I mean, if you’re that weak you don’t need to be a United States senator.”

Co-host Joey Jones had asked him a moment earlier for an update on the legislation, which would require a valid ID and proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections. It would also curtail mail-in voting, making it only available to Americans with a disability, an illness, and those who are in the military or traveling.

President Donald Trump has backed the legislation and insisted it gets passed heading into the 2026 midterms.

But the act has stalled several times in the Senate, despite making its way through the House. Four Republicans — Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — joined Democrats in voting against it last month.

“Unless [Senate Majority Leader] John Thune is talking exclusively with [House Speaker] Mike Johnson, all that I’m hearing from the senate leadership is that they don’t have the votes,” Comer said. “Not only do they not have 60 votes, they don’t have 50 votes — which I don’t believe that.”

“Wow, wow,” Jones could be heard muttering in disbelief in the background.

Comer then said polls show both Republican and Democratic voters overwhelmingly support voter ID; a 2025 Pew survey found 71% of Dems and 95% of Republicans are in favor of it.

“I hope that the Senate will get it together and figure out somethin’ that we can pass to give the American people confidence in the integrity of the elections,” Comer added.

Watch above.

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