Fox News’ 5 p.m. juggernaut The Five topped the cable news charts on Wednesday and pulled off another rare feat – besting all of broadcast television as well during prime time.

The Five raked in 3.81 million total average viewers, putting the program well ahead of network rival Tucker Carlson, who pulled in 3.69 million total viewers.

The Five also outpaced CBS’s top two shows: The Amazing Race, which drew in 3.75 million viewers, and Big Brother, which brought also brought in 3.75 million viewers.

NBC had the fourth most-watched show in prime time across cable and broadcast, Chicago MED, bringing in 3.73 million viewers.

Tucker Carlson Tonight landed in fifth place overall on broadcast and cable.

At the time of publication, the numbers for nightly news broadcasts, which air outside of prime time, had yet to be published.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1039 NEW DAY:

268 MORNING JOE:

722 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

4 ELEMENTARY:

33 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1485 NEW DAY:

402 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

75 MORNING IN AMERICA:

31 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1733 NEW DAY:

480 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1757 CNN NEWSROOM:

478 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

696 NATIONAL REPORT:

157 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1668 CNN NEWSROOM:

566 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

667 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

77 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1730 AT THIS HOUR:

571 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

611 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

133 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1904 INSIDE POLITICS:

584 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

625 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

172 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

217 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1711 CNN NEWSROOM:

554 MTP DAILY:

674 — BLUE BLOODS:

147 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1555 CNN NEWSROOM:

536 KATY TUR REPORTS:

693 AMERICAN AGENDA:

147 BLUE BLOODS:

180 3p STORY, THE:

1512 CNN NEWSROOM:

647 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

675 — BLUE BLOODS:

243 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1679 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

636 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1308 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

283 BLUE BLOODS:

301 5p FIVE, THE:

3814 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

635 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

258 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

146 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2616 SITUATION ROOM:

548 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1138 SPICER & CO:

320 DONLON REPORT, THE:

31 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3151 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

698 REIDOUT:

1189 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

323 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

30 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3691 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

819 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1411 STINCHFIELD:

234 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

66 9p HANNITY:

3132 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

636 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2272 PRIME NEWS:

132 NEWSNATION PRIME:

40 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2413 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

607 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1418 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

171 BANFIELD:

49 11p GUTFELD!:

2315 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

402 11TH HOUR:

851 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

139 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

31

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

201 NEW DAY:

43 MORNING JOE:

82 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

0 ELEMENTARY:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

224 NEW DAY:

73 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

9 MORNING IN AMERICA:

1 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

236 NEW DAY:

79 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

278 CNN NEWSROOM:

68 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

87 NATIONAL REPORT:

38 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

263 CNN NEWSROOM:

97 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

77 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

5 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

247 AT THIS HOUR:

109 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

80 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

20 12p OUTNUMBERED:

335 INSIDE POLITICS:

93 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

72 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

34 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

39 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

282 CNN NEWSROOM:

114 MTP DAILY:

69 — BLUE BLOODS:

30 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

240 CNN NEWSROOM:

121 KATY TUR REPORTS:

65 AMERICAN AGENDA:

29 BLUE BLOODS:

37 3p STORY, THE:

254 CNN NEWSROOM:

132 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

87 — BLUE BLOODS:

42 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

236 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

125 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

134 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

42 BLUE BLOODS:

40 5p FIVE, THE:

477 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

113 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

41 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

22 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

392 SITUATION ROOM:

114 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

165 SPICER & CO:

43 DONLON REPORT, THE:

3 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

461 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

155 REIDOUT:

174 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

60 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

611 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

169 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

216 STINCHFIELD:

47 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

5 9p HANNITY:

521 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

133 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

295 PRIME NEWS:

28 NEWSNATION PRIME:

1 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

428 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

131 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

130 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

45 BANFIELD:

14 11p GUTFELD!:

442 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

90 11TH HOUR:

89 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

32 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

20

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 515,000

Fox: 1.95 million

MSNBC: 913,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 100,000

Fox News: 312,000

MSNBC: 112,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 687,000

Fox News: 3.08 million

MSNBC: 1.70 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 144,000

Fox News: 520,000

MSNBC: 214,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com