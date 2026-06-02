Election-Objecting Ted Cruz Says Democrats Don’t ‘Believe in Democracy’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who famously refused to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, charged that Democrats do not “believe in democracy.”

The senator appeared on Tuesday’s edition of Hannity on Fox News, where he blasted Democrats for backing Graham Platner in the U.S. Senate race in Maine. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) had recruited Governor Janet Mills (D), 78, to challenge Sen. Susan Collins this November, but Platner, a Marine Corps veteran and oysterman, surged ahead of her in the polls. Platner has been dogged by revelations about his tattoo that used Nazi iconography and his distasteful comments about U.S. soldiers. Most recently, it was reported that he had exchanged sexually explicit texts with multiple women despite being married.

Maine’s Democratic primary is June 9, but Mills has already suspended her campaign, making Platner the presumptive nominee.

Cruz railed against Platner and his Democratic supporters, accusing them of lacking “principle.”

“I don’t think principle matters to them anymore,” he said. “All they care about is power. And they don’t, I believe, believe in democracy. This is the same Democrat party that was willing to prop Joe Biden up and run him as a candidate even though they knew he was no longer mentally capable to do the job. This is the same Democrat party that removed Donald Trump from the ballot in multiple states. That’s how little they think of democracy.”

When Congress convened on Jan. 6, 2021 to certify the results of the 2020 election, Cruz objected to Arizona’s results. He was one of 147 Republican lawmakers who refused to vote to certify the election overall. Trump had falsely claimed the contest was rigged against him, and Cruz went along with the claim.

During the 2016 GOP primary, Cruz and Trump repeatedly exchanged insults. The senator called Trump “a sniveling coward” after the future president suggested Cruz’s wife is ugly.

Watch above via Fox News.

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