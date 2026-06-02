CNN broke the news on Tuesday that the House Ethics Committee is investigating Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) over claims of sexual misconduct.

The CNN story — from reporters Pamela Brown, Annie Grayer, and Allison Gordon — said the investigation was spurred by a New York Post report in April that said Gomez “was spotted surreptitiously kissing a much younger congressional aide in the summer of 2023.” The liberal lawmaker from California has been married to his wife since 2011.

“In reaching out to look into that story, one of the sources told CNN, the panel learned of other allegations of sexual misconduct against Gomez that it is now investigating,” the CNN report said.

CNN added the probe is in its “early stages,” based on three sources familiar with it.

Gomez denied his make-out session when it was first reported by the Post, but he acknowledged it happened in a statement shared with CNN on Tuesday.

“Years ago, I made personal mistakes outside my marriage that have caused real pain to my wife and family. Although my actions were consensual in nature and haven’t violated the law or House ethics rules, that doesn’t diminish the impact that these mistakes have made on those I care about the most,” Gomez said.

His statement continued: “I take full responsibility and have committed myself to working through the pain privately with my wife and family. I sought professional assistance to help re-center and heal the relationships that mean everything to me, and move forward with the honesty, transparency, and respect that everyone deserves from the people they love. I continue to do this work.

Gomez — whose 34th district covers Los Angeles neighborhoods like Eagle Rock and Boyle Heights — joins a growing list of congressmen who have been investigated for sexual misconduct recently.

Former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) was a frontrunner to replace Gavin Newsom (D) as California’s next governor when an investigation was launched into multiple sexual misconduct accusations. One staffer alleged Swalwell raped her in a New York City hotel in 2024; The Manhattan District Attorney’s office later announced it was investigating the claim.

Swalwell denied all the claims against him before deciding to quit Congress.

Ex-Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) also opted to ditch Congress in April after he faced an expulsion vote for an affair with one staffer and for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to another.

And last month, the House Ethics Committee launched a probe into House Republican Chuck Edwards (NC); the investigation is into whether his behavior with two young staffers “crossed professional boundaries and created an uncomfortable work environment,” Axios reported.

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