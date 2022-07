Fox News dominated its competition in the ratings Wednesday, beating CNN and MSNBC combined in both the key 25-54 age demographic and in terms of overall viewers.

Fox averaged 282,000 demo viewers for the day, while CNN averaged 121,000 and MSNBC averaged 112,000.

In prime time, Fox News far-outpaced the competition averaging 430,000 demo viewers. CNN averaged 149,000 demo viewers across prime time, while MSNBC did a bit better with 168,000 average prime time demo viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1093 NEW DAY:

312 MORNING JOE:

1017 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

37 EARLY MORNING:

5 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1444 NEW DAY:

363 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

74 MORNING IN AMERICA:

25 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1729 NEW DAY:

511 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1596 CNN NEWSROOM:

535 MORNING JOE:

1124 NATIONAL REPORT:

97 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1531 CNN NEWSROOM:

613 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

580 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

82 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1604 AT THIS HOUR:

632 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

511 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

140 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1827 INSIDE POLITICS:

583 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

678 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

113 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

168 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1477 CNN NEWSROOM:

638 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

727 — BLUE BLOODS:

122 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1412 CNN NEWSROOM:

568 KATY TUR REPORTS:

734 AMERICAN AGENDA:

142 BLUE BLOODS:

111 3p STORY, THE:

1426 CNN NEWSROOM:

674 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

774 — BLUE BLOODS:

144 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1491 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

654 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1401 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

178 BLUE BLOODS:

203 5p FIVE, THE:

3282 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

720 — SPICER & CO:

185 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

121 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2265 SITUATION ROOM:

609 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1357 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

177 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

72 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2657 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

641 REIDOUT:

1189 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

204 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

37 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3181 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

689 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1430 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

203 NEWSNATION PRIME:

47 9p HANNITY:

2700 CNN TONIGHT:

567 MSNBC PRIME:

1559 NEWSMAX DEBATE ARIZONA:

184 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

63 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2111 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

507 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1600 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

159 BANFIELD:

40 11p GUTFELD!:

1858 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

447 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1033 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

124 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

33

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

264 NEW DAY:

71 MORNING JOE:

124 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

8 EARLY MORNING:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

313 NEW DAY:

81 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

14 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

286 NEW DAY:

119 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

206 CNN NEWSROOM:

123 MORNING JOE:

129 NATIONAL REPORT:

14 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

215 CNN NEWSROOM:

121 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

60 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

6 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

223 AT THIS HOUR:

133 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

64 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

14 12p OUTNUMBERED:

293 INSIDE POLITICS:

138 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

86 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

18 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

13 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

253 CNN NEWSROOM:

146 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

79 — BLUE BLOODS:

11 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

238 CNN NEWSROOM:

131 KATY TUR REPORTS:

78 AMERICAN AGENDA:

18 BLUE BLOODS:

12 3p STORY, THE:

245 CNN NEWSROOM:

118 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

98 — BLUE BLOODS:

12 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

199 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

127 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

146 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

19 BLUE BLOODS:

20 5p FIVE, THE:

412 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

158 — SPICER & CO:

20 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

15 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

310 SITUATION ROOM:

168 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

131 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

23 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

4 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

363 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

169 REIDOUT:

129 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

26 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

5 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

523 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

180 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

169 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

25 NEWSNATION PRIME:

9 9p HANNITY:

401 CNN TONIGHT:

152 MSNBC PRIME:

166 NEWSMAX DEBATE ARIZONA:

19 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

6 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

367 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

114 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

168 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

16 BANFIELD:

8 11p GUTFELD!:

310 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

108 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

130 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

30 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

13

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 528,000

Fox News: 1.76 million

MSNBC: 986,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 121,000

Fox News: 282,000

MSNBC: 112,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 588,000

Fox News: 2.66 million

MSNBC: 1.53 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 149,000

Fox News: 430,000

MSNBC: 168,000

