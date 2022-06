CNN’s ratings woes continued on Wednesday as the network averaged 517,000 total viewers across its prime time programming.

MSNBC more than doubled CNN in prime time with 1.18 million total viewers, while Fox News brought in five times the audience with an average of 2.57 million viewers across prime time.

Anderson Cooper 360, which was guest hosted by John Berman, led CNN on Wednesday with 637,000 total viewers at 8 p.m.

Tucker Carlson led the time slot with 3.14 million total viewers, while Chris Hayes landed in second place with 1.21 million total viewers.

The demo ratings were rosier for CNN. The network averaged 146,000 viewers in the prime time demo, beating out MSNBC, which drew 108,000. Fox News won with 410,000.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1033 NEW DAY:

273 MORNING JOE:

809 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

25 ELEMENTARY:

20 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1500 NEW DAY:

298 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

103 MORNING IN AMERICA:

34 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1672 NEW DAY:

384 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1691 CNN NEWSROOM:

473 MORNING JOE:

806 NATIONAL REPORT:

131 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1515 CNN NEWSROOM:

503 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

682 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

114 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1456 AT THIS HOUR:

503 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

536 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

152 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1705 INSIDE POLITICS:

573 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

601 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

146 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

218 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1678 CNN NEWSROOM:

569 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

607 — BLUE BLOODS:

128 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1577 CNN NEWSROOM:

567 KATY TUR REPORTS:

640 AMERICAN AGENDA:

140 BLUE BLOODS:

147 3p STORY, THE:

1492 CNN NEWSROOM:

594 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

679 — BLUE BLOODS:

179 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1482 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

630 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1139 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

176 BLUE BLOODS:

210 5p FIVE, THE:

3404 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

607 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

166 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

119 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2577 SITUATION ROOM:

495 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1116 SPICER & CO:

226 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

55 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2564 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

619 REIDOUT:

919 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

339 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

55 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3145 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

637 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1207 STINCHFIELD:

216 NEWSNATION PRIME:

53 9p HANNITY:

2519 CNN TONIGHT:

474 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1226 PRIME NEWS:

113 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

42 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2045 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

439 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1103 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

196 BANFIELD:

34 11p GUTFELD!:

1920 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

395 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

717 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

93 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

14

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

199 NEW DAY:

52 MORNING JOE:

106 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

11 ELEMENTARY:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

253 NEW DAY:

67 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

15 MORNING IN AMERICA:

7 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

273 NEW DAY:

96 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

226 CNN NEWSROOM:

105 MORNING JOE:

70 NATIONAL REPORT:

21 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

158 CNN NEWSROOM:

125 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

64 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

17 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

151 AT THIS HOUR:

127 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

54 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

23 12p OUTNUMBERED:

188 INSIDE POLITICS:

153 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

48 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

30 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

32 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

212 CNN NEWSROOM:

159 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

50 — BLUE BLOODS:

14 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

193 CNN NEWSROOM:

155 KATY TUR REPORTS:

56 AMERICAN AGENDA:

27 BLUE BLOODS:

20 3p STORY, THE:

150 CNN NEWSROOM:

142 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

49 — BLUE BLOODS:

30 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

192 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

127 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

71 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

30 BLUE BLOODS:

44 5p FIVE, THE:

481 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

148 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

31 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

33 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

327 SITUATION ROOM:

119 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

88 SPICER & CO:

33 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

16 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

317 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

185 REIDOUT:

84 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

41 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

23 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

525 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

175 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

117 STINCHFIELD:

33 NEWSNATION PRIME:

16 9p HANNITY:

392 CNN TONIGHT:

150 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

112 PRIME NEWS:

21 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

3 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

311 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

112 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

94 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

37 BANFIELD:

4 11p GUTFELD!:

323 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

120 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

83 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

15 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

0

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 469,000

Fox News: 1.77 million

MSNBC: 795,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 121,000

Fox News: 255,000

MSNBC: 77,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 517,000

Fox News: 2.57 million

MSNBC: 1.18 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 146,000

Fox News: 410,000

MSNBC: 108,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

