Festive CNN Data Guru Reveals Which Founding Father Americans Love – and Who They Hate – the Most: ‘Taking the Cake!’

CNN’s chief data analyst Harry Enten celebrated the eve of Independence Day and the nation’s 250th anniversary by diving into new polling on America’s revolutionary icons, revealing which Founding Fathers remain beloved nearly 250 years later — and which historical figure Americans overwhelmingly despise.

Stepping up to the big board and donning an Uncle Sam hat on Friday’s CNN News Central, Enten walked viewers through net favorability ratings for key figures from the nation’s founding as the U.S. prepared to mark the big occasion.

“Founding fathers net favorability rating, Benjamin Franklin taking the cake,” he said. “Look at that! Plus 75 points! George Washington at plus 68 points! And then of course you get Tommy Jefferson over here at plus 60 points.”

“And I will note here, my dear friends, I got a nice $2 bill! I love $2 bills!” he added, flashing the currency bearing Jefferson’s portrait on-camera. “There we go. Right there right on your screen right there. So I’m a big fan of the $2 bill in part because, you know, Thomas Jefferson plus 60 points.”

Anchor Sarah Sidner then turned to the least popular figure in the survey.

“Okay, which revolutionary figure are Americans not so hot on? And this one you could easily guess if you know a single thing. It’s like used as – the word slur is probably not the right thing – but it’s used as a negative when the name is said,” she said.

Enten slipped back into historical character before delivering the answer: “‘You know, I knew back in 1776 that Benedict was up to no good. If only they had listened to me.'”

Returning to his usual presentation and flagging polling for the Revolutionary War’s most famous defector, he continued: “Look at this, Benedict Arnold net favorability 38 points underwater. We do not like traitors in this country, OK? We don’t like traitors like Benedict Arnold. Benedict Arnold, no good. We hate him! 38 points underwater!”

“The least popular figure polled for a good reason. Benedict Arnold, get the heck out of here. We kick you out of here,” he jeered.

Enten also highlighted one area where Democrats and Republicans continue to find common ground despite deep political divisions: support for the Declaration of Independence.

“This brings Democrats and Republicans together; 90% of Democrats agree with that, 96% of Republicans,” he said. “In our divided times, what we can agree upon is we love the Founding Fathers and we love the document that they signed, you know, nearly 250 years ago.”

Watch above via CNN.

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