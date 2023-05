Cable News Ratings Wednesday May 3: Jake Tapper Leads CNN as Ratings Tick Up

CNN saw its ratings tick up a bit on Wednesday as Jake Tapper led the network with 810,000 total viewers at 5 p.m.

Tapper’s haul was a notable increase from Anderson Cooper’s first-place finish on CNN the day before, in which he led the network with 594,000 total viewers. CNN’s news coverage Wednesday during the day was dominated by a shooting at an Atlanta medical center and a subsequent manhunt.

In fact, CNN saw seven additional hours pass the 600,000 viewer mark and the network’s total day average landed at 510,000 — up from 465,000 the day before.

CNN did, however, land in a distant third overall behind top-rated Fox News and MSNBC.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

794 CNN THIS MORNING:

305 MORNING JOE:

920 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

51 EARLY MORNING:

21 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1187 CNN THIS MORNING:

384 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

185 MORNING IN AMERICA:

38 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1451 CNN THIS MORNING:

449 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1389 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

509 MORNING JOE:

969 NATIONAL REPORT:

297 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1355 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

527 ANA CABRERA REPORTS:

664 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

54 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1308 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

467 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

606 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1413 INSIDE POLITICS:

474 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

671 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

236 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1320 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

605 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

681 — NEWSNATION NOW:

72 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1290 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

718 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

236 — 3p STORY, THE:

1293 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

727 KATY TUR REPORTS:

856 — NEWSNATION NOW W/ BERLIE:

56 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1384 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

721 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1480 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

268 — 5p FIVE, THE:

2764 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

810 — CARL HIGBIE FRONTLINE:

282 HILL, THE:

40 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

1953 SITUATION ROOM:

653 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1498 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

280 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

42 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2193 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

622 REIDOUT:

1288 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

370 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

46 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

1699 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

618 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1291 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

477 CUOMO:

187 9p HANNITY:

2049 CNN PRIMETIME:

504 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1280 PRIME NEWS:

307 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

136 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1595 CNN TONIGHT:

516 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1509 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

409 BANFIELD:

97 11p GUTFELD!:

1764 CNN TONIGHT:

364 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

976 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

194 CUOMO:

43

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

115 CNN THIS MORNING:

55 MORNING JOE:

115 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

8 EARLY MORNING:

2 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

185 CNN THIS MORNING:

76 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

20 MORNING IN AMERICA:

4 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

170 CNN THIS MORNING:

82 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

138 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

94 MORNING JOE:

122 NATIONAL REPORT:

49 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

152 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

103 ANA CABRERA REPORTS:

116 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

2 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

152 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

84 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

94 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

147 INSIDE POLITICS:

74 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

77 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

22 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

128 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

116 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

80 — NEWSNATION NOW:

12 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

142 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

140 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

21 — 3p STORY, THE:

158 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

107 KATY TUR REPORTS:

110 — NEWSNATION NOW W/ BERLIE:

11 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

163 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

121 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

152 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

28 — 5p FIVE, THE:

311 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

146 — CARL HIGBIE FRONTLINE:

25 HILL, THE:

11 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

206 SITUATION ROOM:

156 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

175 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

25 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

12 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

170 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

141 REIDOUT:

178 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

34 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

11 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

155 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

139 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

139 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

47 CUOMO:

36 9p HANNITY:

148 CNN PRIMETIME:

118 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

135 PRIME NEWS:

38 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

40 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

122 CNN TONIGHT:

109 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

145 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

53 BANFIELD:

21 11p GUTFELD!:

233 CNN TONIGHT:

89 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

123 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

25 CUOMO:

4

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 510,000

Fox News: 1.43 million

MSNBC: 957,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 99,000

Fox News: 157,000

MSNBC: 115,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 546,000

Fox News: 1.78 million

MSNBC: 1.36 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 122,000

Fox News: 141,000

MSNBC: 140,000

