Sean Hannity‘s interview with former President Donald Trump on Wednesday night boosted to veteran host’s 9 p.m. show into first place on all of cable news in the key 25-54 age demographic.

Hannity scored 476,000 demo viewers, which put him just ahead of Tucker Carlson, his lead-in who regularly lands at number one in the demo.

Carlson brought in 457,000 demo viewers putting him in third place for the day, while The Five landed in second with 467,000 demo viewers.

The interview and news of New York suing Trump also appeared to boost MSNBC in prime time as the network averaged 2.1 million total viewers. Fox News won prime time with 2.87 million total viewers and CNN was in third place with 805,000 total viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 685,000

Fox News: 1.85 million

MSNBC: 1.30 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 137,000

Fox News: 286,000

MSNBC: 134,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 805,000

Fox News: 2.87 million

MSNBC: 2.11 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 183,000

Fox News: 440,000

MSNBC: 204,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

