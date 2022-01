Fox News dominated the cable news ratings on Thursday, the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

That’s a stark contrast from last year, when January 2021 saw Fox News trailing both CNN and MSNBC in total viewers.

From January 4 to 14, 2021, Fox averaged around 780,000 fewer total day viewers than MSNBC and around 1 million fewer than CNN. In prime time, Fox trailed MSNBC by around 650,000 viewers and CNN by some 920,000 viewers during that same period.

Thursday saw Fox’s 1.77 million total average day viewers significantly beat CNN’s 845,000 and MSNBC’s 1.18 million.

During prime time, Fox’s average of 2.83 million total day viewers led CNN’s 1.14 million and MSNBC’s 1.92 million.

While this was the first time CNN broke a million average viewers in prime time for a while, none of the network’s shows managed to beat their Fox time-slot rivals.

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, however, did manage did pull off a rare win – topping Fox’s Neil Cavuto at 4 p.m., although Cavuto won the key 25-54 age demographic.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1050 NEW DAY:

319 MORNING JOE:

869 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

5 ELEMENTARY:

42 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1412 NEW DAY:

419 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

61 MORNING IN AMERICA:

15 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1670 NEW DAY:

541 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1638 — STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

1142 NATIONAL REPORT:

147 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1739 — JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

948 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

71 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1741 AT THIS HOUR:

1249 — — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

87 12p SR/PELOSI JAN 6 REMARKS:

1745 INSIDE POLITICS:

1159 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

1062 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

221 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

125 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1488 INSIDE POLITICS:

1074 MTP DAILY:

972 — BLUE BLOODS:

140 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1496 CNN NEWSROOM:

1111 KATY TUR REPORTS:

1069 AMERICAN AGENDA:

180 BLUE BLOODS:

217 3p STORY, THE:

1500 CNN NEWSROOM:

1067 — — BLUE BLOODS:

292 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1454 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1026 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1630 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

218 BLUE BLOODS:

316 5p FIVE, THE:

3576 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

921 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

246 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

162 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2521 SITUATION ROOM:

777 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1553 SPICER & CO:

287 DONLON REPORT, THE:

51 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2049 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

844 REIDOUT:

1404 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

410 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

35 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3515 LIVE FROM THE CAPITOL:1/6:

1212 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1539 STINCHFIELD:

194 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

44 9p HANNITY:

2822 — RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2444 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

134 NEWSNATION PRIME:

43 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2158 — LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1791 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

135 BANFIELD:

28 11p GUTFELD!:

1880 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

565 11TH HOUR:

1036 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

75 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

9

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

203 NEW DAY:

68 MORNING JOE:

127 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

0 ELEMENTARY:

8 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

235 NEW DAY:

85 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

6 MORNING IN AMERICA:

5 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

253 NEW DAY:

107 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

257 — STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

147 NATIONAL REPORT:

24 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

272 — JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

126 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

6 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

271 AT THIS HOUR:

228 — — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

12 12p SR/PELOSI JAN 6 REMARKS:

264 INSIDE POLITICS:

230 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

124 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

54 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

13 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

237 INSIDE POLITICS:

204 MTP DAILY:

127 — BLUE BLOODS:

34 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

270 CNN NEWSROOM:

218 KATY TUR REPORTS:

144 AMERICAN AGENDA:

30 BLUE BLOODS:

33 3p STORY, THE:

255 CNN NEWSROOM:

193 — — BLUE BLOODS:

34 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

238 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

189 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

185 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

19 BLUE BLOODS:

34 5p FIVE, THE:

443 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

190 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

20 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

30 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

341 SITUATION ROOM:

175 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

225 SPICER & CO:

28 DONLON REPORT, THE:

10 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

349 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

175 REIDOUT:

207 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

73 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

5 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

576 LIVE FROM THE CAPITOL:1/6:

218 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

251 STINCHFIELD:

31 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

2 9p HANNITY:

483 — RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

359 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

38 NEWSNATION PRIME:

3 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

359 — LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

193 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

46 BANFIELD:

2 11p GUTFELD!:

287 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

97 11TH HOUR:

138 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

13 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 845,000

Fox: 1.77 million

MSNBC: 1.18 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 162,000

Fox News: 283,000

MSNBC: 159,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.14 million

Fox News: 2.83 million

MSNBC: 1.92 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 214,000

Fox News: 473,000

MSNBC: 268,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

