A CNN panel on Saturday showered Vice President JD Vance with praise over his recent “glow up” and various media appearances promoting his new book.

On CNN’s The Arena: Saturday, Vance found himself in the unusual spot of being a Republican earning compliments from nearly everyone on a CNN panel.

CNN contributor Lulu Garcia-Navarro was first to note Vance’s “glow up” as the vice president has been more present in front of cameras while promoting a new book, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.

“Can I just say, as an aside, the glow up of JD Vance for this is pretty impressive. The tan, the trimness, the sharp suits. I just want to note, you know, he is presenting himself in a very glowed up fashion,” she said.

Former Republican congressman Patrick McHenry added on by calling it a “beast of a week” for Vance.

“I mean, he has performed really well with tough interviews over and over and over again. Just to watch that piece of it is an amazing piece of endurance,” he said.

“He’s great in interviews. I’ve interviewed him and he is great in interviews. He is an able communicator. He communicates on many levels. That is one of his strong suits,” Garcia-Navarro responded.

Jamal Simmons, former communications director for former Vice President Kamala Harris, praised Vance for his appearance on The View this week.

“I give him credit for going on The View. This is foreign territory for him. And I don’t know that I would have advised that of most leaders, to go into what’s probably going to be a hostile environment,” he said.

After the panel watched a clip from The View, Dispatch editor-in-chief Jonah Goldberg ended the Vance praise in the room.

“I’m going to dissent from all of you guys, from this JD Vance admiration society,” he said. “That clip, dozens of other clips, demonstrate one of the biggest problems with JD Vance is that he’s always good at winning an argument when he is fighting a straw man, when he’s lying about the facts, when he is creating — when he’s working on a false premise.”

Watch above via CNN.

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