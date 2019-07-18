comScore

Conservative Pundits and Politicians Condemn Trump For ‘Send Her Back’ Chant: ‘This Ugliness Must End’

By Morgan PhillipsJul 18th, 2019, 11:06 am

GOP representatives and conservative pundits alike have spoken out against the chilling “send her back” chant that broke out at President Donald Trump’s rally Wednesday night in North Carolina.

As POTUS tore into Rep. Ilhan Omar, the crowd erupted into a chant, “Send her back!” The president paused for a moment to let it build momentum. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he was “disgusted” by the chants, which would “send chills down the spines of our Founding Fathers.”

 

House GOP Vice Chair Rep. Mark Walker said that the chant was “painful to our friends in the minority communities.”

Rep. Justin Amash said the chant is how “history’s worst episodes begin.”

Even conservative pundit Ben Shapiro, no friend of Omar, called the chant disgusting.

Editor of Town Hall Guy Benson called the chant appalling.

Joe Walsh, former congressman and radio host at Newsmax, had a lot to say about the chant.

Piers Morgan, who sometimes cozies up to President Trump, called the chant “the most sickening moment of his presidency.”

[Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images]

